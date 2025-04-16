5 key details about Jeremy Parnell's murder

Jeremy Parnell, a 35-year-old Grand Rapids, Michigan, resident, was fatally shot on June 29, 2024. He was shot in the chest and died that morning at a hospital. The event captured a lot of attention because of its violence and elicited an investigation from the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

Months later, authorities charged 38-year-old Ronald Armour Jr. with open murder and felony firearm charges for the murder of Jeremy Parnell. The case was featured on the Investigation Discovery (ID) series All Access PD: Grand Rapids, which delves deep into GRPD's investigations of such cases as Parnell's. The episode titled Party Bus aired on April 15, 2025.

Five key aspects of the Jeremy Parnell case

1) The shooting incident

As per FOX17 WEST MICHIGAN, the process leading to the death of Jeremy Parnell started with a birthday party on June 28, 2024. The party included a party bus that made a stop along Ardmore Street SE and Thelma Avenue SE in Grand Rapids. Investigators reported that a fight erupted near the bus between Ronald Armour Jr. and another individual.

Witnesses claimed Armour drew a gun during the fight and shot some rounds. Police were called to the scene of a reported shooting at around 12:30 am on June 29, but did not find any victims. As per the latest reports, officers did find shell casings, a gun, and a white hat worn by Armour in the area. Witnesses also reported that several individuals left the scene in cars shortly after the shooting.

2) Discovery of Jeremy Parnell

As per FOX17 WEST MICHIGAN, Jeremy Parnell was not found until hours following the shooting. His sister discovered him at approximately 3 am in his car near the site of the shooting. He had been shot in the chest and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Kent County Medical Examiner later confirmed his death as a homicide. Another person, who was a part of the incident, also came into the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from gunshots. The individual was treated and discharged.

3) Witness accounts

As per FOX17 WEST MICHIGAN, testimony from witnesses was key to piecing together what occurred on the night in question. A witness outside the party bus reported to police that she witnessed Armour fighting with another person before taking out a gun and firing on Parnell. This witness later picked out Armour in a photo lineup.

Parnell's mother reportedly pointed the police towards Armour and aided them in identifying him as a suspect. In a message, she told the police that Armour was the possible shooter.

Armour's brother, who was on the party bus, reported to investigators that he heard shots fired outside and went outside armed with his weapon. He confessed to having fired warning shots into the air and reporting that he had seen Armour brandishing a weapon in a fight with another man. When Armour had punched the other man, Armour's brother claimed the weapon went off.

Conversely, as per FOX17 WEST MICHIGAN, Armour did not admit to carrying a weapon in police interviews. He said he was attacked by two men — one of whom was armed — and defended himself before fleeing the scene.

4) Investigation and arrest

As per WWMT, the GRPD conducted a thorough investigation into Parnell's death, spearheaded by its Major Case Team. Detectives gathered evidence at the scene and interviewed witnesses for months.

On October 29, 2024, Ronald Armour Jr. was arrested and charged with open murder and use of a felony firearm in the shooting of Parnell. GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom praised detectives for their efforts to bring justice to Parnell's family.

5) Legal proceedings

As per WWMT, Armour has since denied culpability for Parnell's killing during police interrogation. He is currently in detention at Kent County Jail awaiting trial in Kent County Circuit Court. Armour and the prosecutor's office have made the judge aware that a plea deal has not been reached in a conference earlier this month, as reported by FOX17 WEST MICHIGAN.

The case has received high visibility because it is complicated with various witnesses and divergent explanations for what occurred that evening.

Viewers can stream the All Access PD: Grand Rapids episode titled Party Bus on Max, YouTubeTV, The Roku Channel, or Philo for a detailed exploration into the case of Jeremy Parnell.

