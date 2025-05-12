5 key details about Kala Williams' murder 

Kala Williams' murder is a case that has garnered attention for more than a decade. It is due to the nature of her death and the difficulties encountered during the investigation. Kala, a 20-year-old Spokane, Washington woman, went missing in 2012. Her body was discovered weeks later in the woods, wrapped in a sleeping bag and trash bags.

The investigation had identified a suspect, Robert Davis, whose DNA was present at the scene. The case sat idle for years because the original autopsy did not declare her death a homicide. It wasn't until a new medical examiner examined the case and altered the cause of death to homicide that the investigation progressed.

Despite these events, nobody has yet been charged with her murder as of May 2025. Her case is the focus of the episode of Crime Junkie podcast titled, MURDERED: Kala Williams & Heather Higgins. The episode was released on May 12, 2025, on their website.

Five salient details regarding Kala Williams' killing, as available facts

1) The discovery of Kala Williams' body

According to reports, Kala Williams' family reported her missing in 2012. Weeks later, her dismembered remains were found in West Spokane, Washington. Her body was discovered inside a sleeping bag and trash bags, abandoned in a forest.

Witnesses noticed the sleeping bag because it was unusual in the otherwise dense landscape. When they looked closer, they discovered human remains, clothing, and trash bags filled inside. This marked the beginning of a long and complex investigation.

2) Initial autopsy and ruling

Following the discovery of Kala Williams' body, Dr. John Howard, the Spokane County Medical Examiner, performed an autopsy. According to reports, despite the evidence of stab wounds and dismemberment, Dr. Howard concluded the cause and manner of death as "undetermined."

He mentioned that the dismemberment had been done after she had died and cited the presence of drugs in her system and the stage of decomposition. This decision halted the investigation, as it did not grant the legal precedent necessary to bring homicide charges. Kala's family and investigators challenged this ruling and pushed for a review.

3) DNA evidence and suspect identification

According to reports, police collected several items to be tested for DNA during the investigation. This includes material from under Kala's fingernails, men's boxers, and black electrical tape wrapped around her neck. DNA analysis identified Robert Davis as a possible suspect.

According to police documents, Davis’s DNA was found on several items at the scene. Davis admitted to knowing Kala through her boyfriend but denied any s*xual contact with her. Despite the DNA evidence, the lack of a homicide ruling from the autopsy prevented prosecutors from moving forward with charges at that time.

4) Change in cause of death and renewed investigation

Years later, a new medical examiner, Dr. Veena Singh, was assigned in Spokane. According to reports, detectives asked for Kala's case to be re-examined. In 2022, Dr. Singh formally changed the cause and manner of death to "homicide by unspecified means."

This made it possible for the Spokane Police Department to submit an official request for murder charges against Robert Davis. The case was among many that Dr. Singh was requested to re-examine, and her report brought new hope for Kala's family.

5) Status of the case and continuing efforts

Even with the DNA evidence and the revised cause of death, Robert Davis has not been charged with the murder of Kala Williams. According to reports, as of May 2025, the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office continues to review the charging request.

Davis was sentenced to prison in Idaho for another assault on a different woman, which she survived. Both the police and Kala's family continue to push for charges in her case. They believe the evidence is strong enough for a prosecution and hope that renewed attention to the case will finally bring justice for Kala.

Kala Williams' homicide is still unsolved over ten years after her death. The case is still under review by the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office, and her family remains hopeful that an arrest will be eventually made.

