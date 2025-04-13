5 key details about Lynn Orrand's murder

Lynn Orrand, a 32-year-old man from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was killed on January 16, 1982, while hunting on his in-laws' land. At first, his death was considered to be a hunting accident, and the case went cold for decades.

But a cold case probe in the mid-2000s established that Lynn's wife, Candance Orrand Bush, and her paramour, Gary W. Bush, had conspired to kill him. The motive was financial gain as well as personal betrayal. Both were convicted of first-degree murder in 2011 and sentenced to life imprisonment.

This case will be featured in Fatal Family Feuds on Oxygen on April 13, 2025.

Five key details about Lynn Orrand's murder that shed light on the crime and its aftermath

1) The murder scene

As per Justia, in the early morning of January 16, 1982, Lynn Orrand hunted in the woods adjacent to his wife's parents' residence. Court records state that his body was found hours later by relatives who tracked footprints from his truck into the woods covered in snow. Lynn had been shot several times, including a fatal shot to his back close to his upper left shoulder.

At first, authorities handled the case as a potential hunting accident based on the absence of obvious suspects or motives at the time of the incident. But suspicion set in when witness inconsistencies and forensic evidence surfaced.

2) The role of Kevin Patterson

As per Justia, the case turned a pivotal corner decades later when Kevin Patterson, Candance Orrand's little brother, admitted to being the killer. Kevin said he did shoot Lynn but said he was coerced into doing so by Candance. Candance, he said, offered him $5,000 and a place to stay for his family in return for killing her husband.

Kevin's confession proved to be a turning point in the trial as crucial evidence. Kevin testified that Candance had threatened him to implement her scheme since she wished to leave her marriage but feared that Lynn would not leave her alone if she obtained a divorce.

3) Financial motive behind the murder

As per Justia, Candance Orrand Bush's monetary interests were major factors in planning her husband's assassination. Upon the death of Lynn Orrand, Candance received significant gains as his widow. They included Social Security benefits and a life insurance payout of more than $100,000.

Prosecutors contended that these profits were a central motivation for Candance to join with Gary W. Bush and Kevin Patterson to murder Lynn. Proof introduced during the trial illustrated the way Candance had much to gain from the death of her husband.

4) Convictions and Appeals

As per Justia, in 2011, almost three decades after Lynn Orrand's murder, Candance Orrand Bush and Gary W. Bush were found guilty of first-degree murder after a jury trial. Both were sentenced to life in prison. Kevin Patterson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 25 years after cooperating with authorities.

Candace and Gary appealed their convictions on various grounds. They contended that the evidence against them was heavily dependent on uncorroborated testimony from Kevin Patterson and objected to the admissibility of some of the evidence introduced at trial. Appealing courts nonetheless affirmed their convictions.

5) Cold case investigation

As per Justia, Lynn Orrand's case went cold for more than two decades before being reopened as a cold case investigation in the mid-2000s. New developments in forensic methods and renewed interest in unsolved cases prompted authorities to re-examine the conditions of Lynn's death.

The probe revealed fresh evidence pointing to Candance and Gary's involvement in the crime. Testimonies and forensic tests supplied crucial information that enabled prosecutors to make a strong case against the accused.

Lynn Orrand's death was first believed to have been accidental but was later discovered to be a premeditated murder committed by his wife, Candance Orrand Bush, and her lover, Gary W. Bush. This case will be covered on Oxygen's Fatal Family Feuds, offering viewers a deep perspective into the case.

