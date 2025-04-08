5 key details about Molly Watson's murder 

Molly Watson's homicide is a senseless and appalling crime that occurred just days after her wedding. On April 27, 2018, Watson's body was discovered along a rural road in Monroe County, Missouri. She had been shot at point-blank range in the back of her head, and detectives soon discovered a trail of deceit, involving her fiancé, James Addie.

Addie was leading a double life, living a secret marriage from Watson and others. The murder case of Molly Watson is the subject of an episode of ABC's Bad Romance: A special edition of 20/20. The episode features the tale of James Addie's double life and his conviction for the murder of Molly Watson. It will air on April 8, 2025 on ABC.

Five facts surrounding the case that reveal the betrayal, deceit, and tragedy of Molly Watson's murder

1) The killing took place two days before she got married

Molly Watson was planning to get married to James Addie on April 29, 2018. She had been eagerly planning the wedding, even asking Addie out herself. On April 27, her body was discovered near Route M and Highway 151 outside Middle Grove, Missouri.

A passing motorist found her lifeless body lying in front of her car, with her marriage certificate still on the passenger seat. According to Investigation Discovery, she had been shot at point-blank range in the back of the head.

2) James Addie was living a double life

Watson thought Addie was divorced or divorcing his wife of 22 years, Melanie Addie. Investigators, however, discovered that Addie had been keeping up appearances in his marriage while having a seven-year affair with Watson.

Melanie testified in the trial that she did not know anything about her husband's affair until police told her after Watson's murder. According to Investigation Discovery, Addie murdered Watson to keep his double life a secret.

3) The most important evidence connected Addie to the crime

The investigation revealed several pieces of evidence connecting James Addie to the murder of Molly Watson:

Tire marks at the crime scene were identical to those of Addie's vehicle.

A t-shirt stained with blood near the crime scene had both gunshot residue and Watson's DNA; the shirt was produced by Addie's daughter.

Ammunition in Addie's residence matched an empty box found at the crime scene.

As per Heavy, evidence experts in firearms testified at the trial that the .22-caliber bullet found in Watson's skull was compatible with bullets in the possession of Addie.

4) The cruelty of the murder

According to Heavy, forensic pathologist Carl Stacy was a witness at the trial who said Molly Watson was shot with the gun held against her scalp. The autopsy produced an entrance but no exit wound; the projectile was found in her skull.

Prosecutors referred to Addie's actions as cowardly in closing arguments, saying that he shot Watson without even meeting her eye.

5) The emotional fallout for families

Watson's murder traumatized her family and left deep scars on those around her. Tim Watson, Molly's brother, remembered feeling his blood pressure rise when their father phoned him early on April 27 to tell him of Molly's death.

"You could hear the sorrow in his voice," Tim said via Investigation Discovery.

According to Court TV, Melanie Addie was in shock at what her husband did but said she thought he could kill. The two families wrestled with sadness and shock while coming to terms with the tragedy and the expose of James Addie's fraud.

For more details on the murder case of Molly Watson, watch Bad Romance: A special edition of 20/20 on April 8, 2025, on ABC.

