5 key details about the murder of Drekeiston Alex

The killing of Drekeiston Alex in Dallas drew significant attention because of the circumstances and the suspects. On March 2, 2017, Drekeiston Alex, aged 19, was fatally shot in broad daylight on Sunnyvale Street. The suspects, Hakeem Griffin-White, 17, and Ashley Coleman, 27, were arrested and charged with his death.

The case gained attention not only for its violence, but also because the suspects had called themselves "Bonnie and Clyde" and reportedly talked about the crime on their Facebook handles. For those unfamiliar, Bonnie and Clyde were a couple who committed serious crimes between 1932-1934, during the Great Depression. Their crimes ranged from bank robberies, kidnappings, and murders.

Drekeiston Alex's murder is the focus of the latest episode of Snapped: Killer Couples on Oxygen. It is set to air on May 18, 2025. The episode's official synopsis reads:

When a shocking crime is committed in broad daylight that leaves a young man dead on the street, the investigation uncovers a personal vendetta. In exclusive prison interviews, the killer couple will each share their version of events.

Five details that are important regarding Drekeiston Alex's murder, according to reports at hand and the official release

1) The Incident on Sunnyvale Street

As per CBS reports published on March 3, 2017, the Dallas Police Department reports that the murder happened on March 2, 2017, at around 2:40 pm. Drekeiston Alex was strolling on the 4800 block of Sunnyvale Street when an unknown person approached him.

There was a verbal altercation between the suspect and Alex. A pistol was drawn by the suspect during the altercation, and while Alex and the suspect stood in the street, the suspect shot Alex. Alex attempted to flee the area but collapsed nearby. He was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

2) Identification and Arrest of Suspects

According to the Dallas Observer reports, published on March 7, 2017, the probe soon centered on two people: Ashley Coleman and Hakeem Griffin-White. Both were named as suspects in the murder of Drekeiston Alex.

On March 5, 2017, only three days following the shooting, Griffin-White and Coleman were arrested and brought to Dallas Police Headquarters. After being read their Miranda rights by police, they opted to be interviewed by detectives.

3) The "Bonnie and Clyde" Connection

As per The Daily Mail reports published on March 8, 2017, one of the revealing details in the case was the suspects identifying themselves as "Bonnie and Clyde."

Police said that the couple, Hakeem Griffin-White and Ashley Coleman, posted a Facebook video debating the shooting incident and showing a gun and ammunition. The action was one of the notable points of the investigation that brought popular attention to the case.

4) Evidence and Witnesses

As per the Dallas Morning News reports on March 3, 2017, surveillance videos and witness testimony were used in the investigation. Police released the videos of the suspect, who was dressed entirely in black, and asked for information regarding the suspect and the occupants of a car that had witnessed the murder.

The suspect ran away from the scene in a red PT Cruiser, which was operated by a second individual, later named Ashley Coleman. Police urged people with tips to call detectives, and Crime Stoppers provided a reward for information that led to an arrest.

5) Legal Proceedings and Charges

As per the Dallas Observer, after they were arrested, both Griffin-White and Coleman were officially charged with murder. They were both booked into Dallas County Jail. They were charged with murder and held on significant bonds: $ 500,000 for Coleman and $200,000 for Griffin-White.

As of the most recent reports available, neither had entered a plea, and their lawyers had made no public statements about the case. The judicial process continued, with authorities continuing to build evidence and find more witnesses.

For more details about the murder of Drekeiston Alex, watch Snapped: Killer Couples on Oxygen.

