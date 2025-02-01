5 key details about the murder of Mark Hasse

On January 31, 2013, veteran prosecutor Mark Hasse was shot and killed outside the Kaufman County courthouse in Texas.

Masked gunmen ambushed him in broad daylight, sparking fear of a larger attack on legal officials. Hasse was known for handling tough cases, and investigators explored multiple leads to find the killers.

However, the case would take a very dramatic turn as evidence began pointing to Eric Williams, a former justice of the peace. Williams had a personal vendetta against Hasse and other Kaufman County prosecutors which culminated in deadly retaliation.

Trending

The case of Mark Hasse is covered in episode 2 of season 2 of Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, exploring the history of this event and the prosecution of justice over the killing process. The episode will air on February 1, 2025 on Oxygen.

Five main facts about how Mark Hasse died

1) Mark Hasse was ambushed near the courthouse

According to Oxygen, on the morning of January 31, 2013, a man, Mark Hasse, was walking towards the Kaufman County Courthouse when two masked men approached him and shot him many times. Witnesses said they left, leaving behind an infamous crime scene.

Expand Tweet

According to Oxygen, it happened in broad daylight when the crowd was left aghast. Some witnesses remembered hearing gunshots and seeing Hasse trying to escape before falling. Law enforcement responded quickly, but the attackers had already escaped.

According to Oxygen, reports were given that the murder was a well-planned assassination attempt, in which there appeared to be danger for other officers in Kaufman County. Brazenness was attributed to crime and seemed to point out how carefully the perpetrators planned the assault.

2) Investigators considered multiple suspects

Oxygen reports that after Mark Hasse's murder, authorities considered few possibilities. He had been a prosecutor and handled cases involving violent criminals, drug dealers, and gang members. A few even said that this murder was done in revenge.

According to Oxygen, the FBI and local law enforcement launched an extensive investigation, reviewing Hasse's case history for potential threats.

Authorities also increased security measures for other legal officials, fearing further attacks. Although several leads were discovered, the investigators could not pin down a suspect. It took another attack for them to finally find a crucial connection.

Expand Tweet

3) Mark Hasse's murder was connected to two more murders

According to Oxygen, two months following Mark Hasse's murder, Kaufman County District Attorney Mike McLelland and his wife, Cynthia McLelland, were shot dead at their home on March 30, 2013.

The connection between the murders became apparent. Hasse and McLelland had both prosecuted Eric Williams, a former justice of the peace. Williams lost his position in the position and lost his law license after being convicted of theft when he was prosecuted by Hasse and McLelland.

According to Oxygen, the investigators focused on Williams as their prime suspect. Soon, they found vital evidence for the killings to link him to them.

4) Eric Williams Was Identified as the Killer

According to Oxygen, Eric Williams was arrested in April 2013 after investigators found crucial evidence linking him to the murders. Authorities searched his storage unit and found weapons, disguises, and other items used in the crimes. Video evidence and witnesses testified against him.

Expand Tweet

According to Oxygen, his wife, Kim Williams, testified about the plan she learned that he had for their murder as payback for putting him behind bars. It was an avalanche of evidence: he had carefully planned each one, targeting who he thought wronged him, which led him to be incarcerated.

The capture ended the sense of fear throughout Kaufman County.

5) Williams was sentenced to death for the conviction

According to Oxygen, Eric Williams was charged with capital murder and tried in 2014. Prosecutors introduced large amounts of evidence such as witness testimony, forensic analysis, and digital records. The jury found him guilty on all counts.

Williams was sentenced to death for the murders. The man remains on death row in Texas, waiting to be executed. His case is recalled as one of the most shocking acts of judicial retaliation in Texas.

For more details on the case, watch Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler on February 1, 2025, on Oxygen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback