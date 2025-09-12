5 key details about Nancy Khan's brutal crime ahead of Snapped

Oxygen's Snapped Season 26 Episode 3, which aired on September 15, 2019, explores Nancy Khan's brutal crimes. In 2015, the quiet community of Round Rock, Texas, was shaken by the murder of successful car dealership manager Ali Khan.

Ad

The 34-year-old businessman was gunned down in his home, and his wife, Nancy Khan, was convicted of the murder. She later admitted to the crime, telling authorities that she killed Ali when he discovered a lie she had told to secure their marriage.

What appeared to outsiders as a picture-perfect relationship unraveled into a tale of deception, domestic turmoil, and fatal violence. Nancy Khan was sentenced to 40 years in prison. The episode re-airs tomorrow on Oxygen.

Ad

Trending

Nancy Khan's brutal crime: 5 key details

Ad

1. Ali Khan’s early life and career

Ali Khan was born in 1980 in Round Rock, Texas, into a close-knit family. His parents aspired for him to become a doctor since both of them were from the medical field. However, Ali found his passion in sales. In 2002, he discovered his talent for selling cars and quickly excelled, impressing his supervisors with his charisma and work ethic.

Ali rose up the ranks rapidly, and by 2006, he was promoted to manage a Houston dealership. His dedication often meant working long hours, but it also brought him financial security and recognition, and he was well-liked by his friends for his personality and humor.

Ad

2. Meeting Nancy Flores

After beginning his job in Houston, Ali met Nancy Flores, a woman whose life had been shaped by early tragedy. She had lost both parents in a car accident as a child and grew up more reserved and private. Despite their different upbringing, the two began dating and later moved back to Round Rock together.

Their lives seemed perfect from the outside. Ali was financially successful enough for Nancy not to work, and they enjoyed a large home and lavish vacations abroad. In September 2014, Nancy told Ali she was pregnant with their first child, a boy. Overjoyed, Ali spoke often about fatherhood and married Nancy in December 2014, believing they were building a family together.

Ad

3. Cracks in the marriage and domestic violence

However, behind this facade of wealth and happiness, their relationship was deeply troubled. Just months before their wedding, in August 2014, police were called to their home after a violent altercation. Nancy accused Ali of attacking her for not cooking meals, but deputies documented injuries on Ali instead.

Ali said that Nancy had left a bloody bite mark on his hand and had kicked and bruised him. Nancy was arrested for assault, while Ali faced a misdemeanor possession charge after marijuana was found in the house. Their marriage continued despite these conflicts, and it got worse when Ali discovered that Nancy Khan was not truly pregnant.

Ad

Nancy Khan was arrested for the murder of Ali Khan (Image via Getty)

4. The murder of Ali Khan

Ad

On February 28, 2015, when Ali Khan failed to show up at work, a coworker went to his house to check up. But Ali did not answer. When Nancy arrived later that day, she told the coworker to wait outside and entered the home alone. Soon she started screaming.

When authorities arrived at the location, they found Ali’s body in the master bathroom. He had been shot seven times, five times in the torso and twice in the head, including a fatal shot to the forehead. Moreover, Nancy Khan claimed that valuables had been stolen, but the house showed no signs of forced entry. Evidence also suggested that Ali’s body had been moved, pointing to someone inside the home as the killer.

Ad

5. Investigation, Confession, and Conviction

When the police searched Nancy's car, they discovered Ali’s Rolex watch and other supposedly stolen items, bloody clothing, and a box of 9mm ammunition that matched shell casings at the crime scene. Blood was also found on her feet.

Nancy's alibi, that she spent the night at a friend’s house, was contradicted when the friend revealed Nancy had arrived later, already bloody, and even confessed to shooting her husband. Nancy was initially charged with tampering with evidence, but later on, she was charged with murder.

Ad

In 2018, Nancy Khan pleaded guilty to killing Ali Khan during a fight after he discovered that she was not pregnant and threatened divorce. Nancy Khan was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with a projected release date of February 28, 2055.

Catch all about Nancy Khan's crimes on Snapped tomorrow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sneha Haldar Sneha is an entertainment writer at SK POP. Holding a Master's degree in Sociology, she skillfully analyzes the blend of culture and entertainment through a sociological lens, which, coupled with her passion for the world of popular culture, allows her to offer readers engaging and insightful content.



As a writer with over 3 years of experience, Sneha believes in not only referencing popular sources but also conducting thorough research and glancing through credible content to produce top-notch work. She has had the privilege of interviewing celebrities including Melissa Peterman, Kosar Ali, and Moshe Zonder.



If she could go back in time, she would love to live in the 50s and 60s when Audrey Hepburn was at the peak of her career. She admires the actress' work and would go to great lengths to interview her. She also looks up to Tilda Swinton for how she stays true to herself and aspires to inculcate this trait into her life.



A performative arts enthusiast, she immerses herself in classical dance and also enjoys conducting research on folk art forms practiced across the world when not writing. Know More