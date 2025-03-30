5 key details about Pauline Devor's murder

Pauline Devor's homicide was a case that unfolded an intricate web of crime and betrayal. Pauline, who was 70 years old, was murdered in 2007, as reported by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The reason why the case attracted much attention was that it involved her daughter, Delores, and her husband, Bob Devor.

Ad

Pauline Devor was reported missing after Bob came home from a trip to find their house burgled. Police probes unearthed horrifying details of her murder and disappearance. Pauline's body was never discovered in whole form, but traces indicated that it was a violent crime.

Delores, who had a history of crime, conspired with Bob to murder her mother. The reason seemed to be a combination of financial motives and personal vendettas. Confessions and forensic proof finally led to arrests, unveiling the prime aspect of the crime.

Ad

Trending

The latest episode of Fatal Family Feuds, titled "Hell on the Range" (Season 2, Episode 7), aired on Sunday, March 30, 2025. This episode will be covering the case of Pauline Devor's murder. The series is available for streaming on platforms like Oxygen, Peacock Premium, fuboTV, and others.

Five key details about Pauline Devor's murder

1) Pauline Devor was murdered by her daughter

As per murderpedia.org, Delores, Pauline's daughter, was the one who fired the shots. Investigators discovered that Delores had been nursing a grudge against her mother for years.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Pauline reported Delores to the police for stealing her credit cards, Delores took matters into her own hands. She and her friend Monica Bautista, conspired to kill Pauline and lured her to a secluded spot where she was shot.

2) The murder was preceded by drug use

According to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Delores and Monica took methamphetamine and phentermine before carrying out the crime. The substances were intended to give them courage. The two women assaulted Pauline before Delores returned to get a gun.

Ad

3) Pauline's body was burned to eliminate evidence

After killing Pauline, Delores and Monica tried to dispose of the body. As murderpedia.org reports, they burned Pauline's remains using gasoline. They then gathered any leftover evidence and eliminated it by throwing it off a bridge. This made it hard for officials to locate her body, extending the time needed to solve the case.

Expand Tweet

Ad

4) Delores took over Pauline Devor's life after the murder

Although the crime was gruesome, Delores did not run away right away. As reported by Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, she remained in town and began using Pauline's truck, collecting rent from her properties, and living as if nothing had occurred. She also continued dating Bob, who supported her financially and kept the secret hidden for as long as he could.

5) A confession led to the arrests

Ad

The crime had gone unsolved for two years until Monica, who was facing independent criminal charges, offered to tell everything in exchange for immunity. Murderpedia.org says that Monica informed authorities on everything.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Police subsequently collected forensic evidence, including pieces of bones and teeth, testifying to Pauline's death. Delores was charged with capital murder, while Bob was subsequently convicted of concealing a crime.

Pauline Devor's murder had financial motivations, personal grievances, and abuse of drugs. Delores and Monica devised and carried out the killing, and Bob assisted in covering the crime. Incinerating the body of Pauline and covering tracks made the case hard to crack. Eventually, a confession led to arrests and convictions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback