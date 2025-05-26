5 key details about Peggy Hettrick's murder

Peggy Hettrick's murder is one of the most widely discussed unsolved cases in Colorado. Her body was discovered on February 11, 1987, in an open field in Fort Collins. The community was stunned by the incident, and it remained a source of both suffering and intense public interest for decades.

Peggy Hettrick was a 37-year-old woman who worked at a clothing store in Fort Collins. She was last spotted bar-hopping after work and was discovered dead the following morning.

The case resulted in the wrongful prosecution of Timothy Masters, who was later cleared when DNA results proved that he was not the perpetrator. The killer has never been identified. The case is still open and unsolved, as per the Colorado Attorney General's Office.

Her story was featured on the Crime Junkie Podcast. The episode titled, MURDERED: Peggy Hettrick, was released on their website on May 26, 2025.

Five key details about the murder of Peggy Hettrick

1) Peggy Hendrick's body was discovered in September 1987

As per a report by The Denver Post, on September 21, 2018, Peggy Hettrick's body was found early on the morning of February 11, 1987, by a commuter bicyclist. The body was on the west side of the 3800 block of Landings Drive in Fort Collins, as stated by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI). According to 99.9 The Point, the witness thought the body was a mannequin at first.

When police responded, they discovered that Hettrick had been stabbed in the back and subjected to sexual mutilation. Her bag remained on her shoulder, and her jewelry was untouched, indicating that robbery was not a factor. The crime made a deep impression on investigators and the public.

2) A lot of evidence was gathered at the crime scene

As per the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, police conducted a thorough search of the crime scene. Investigators stated that Hettrick had been stabbed once in the upper left back, most likely in the early hours of that morning.

The body showed signs of sexual mutilation, including precise removal of certain body parts and a partial vulvectomy. This suggested the use of surgical expertise and specialized equipment.

According to 99.9 The Point, there were bloodstains and a path through the grass that indicated she was possibly dragged from a nearby sidewalk to the field. Investigators collected tire tracks, footprints, and other evidence, but no weapon was discovered. Two hairs and unidentified fingerprints were obtained, but they matched no suspects at the time.

3) Timothy Masters was wrongfully convicted

According to CBS News, published on February 16, 2010, Timothy Masters, a 15-year-old high school sophomore, was a suspect because he walked past the body on his way to school. He did not mention it, assuming it was a mannequin. Police interrogated Masters and raided his house, discovering violent sketches and writing, but no tangible evidence linked him to the crime.

According to CNN, Masters was still arrested in 1997, a decade following the killing. He was convicted in 1999 on circumstantial evidence and psychological examination of his paintings. Masters was sent to prison for life without parole. Years later, DNA analysis ruled out Masters as the origin of trace evidence on Hettrick's body, and he was released in 2008 and completely exonerated in 2011.

4) The community of Fort Collins was deeply impacted

According to a report by the Coloradoan, the killing of Peggy Hettrick altered the sense of security in Fort Collins. The residents were shocked that a violent crime could occur in their city. The case served as an example of the risks of tunnel vision in investigations and the significance of physical evidence.

The Colorado Attorney General's Office states that the case remains open and investigators are pursuing new leads using current technology. Westword reported that the wrongful conviction of Timothy Masters prompted criticism of police and prosecutorial behavior. The case is frequently cited when criminal justice reform is debated.

5) The case remains unsolved

As per 9News, even after decades of research, the killing of Peggy Hettrick is still unsolved. Advanced forensic equipment has been employed to review the evidence once more, but new suspects have not been named publicly. As per the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the case remains under the supervision of the Colorado Attorney General's Office and requests tips from the public.

For more details on the case, listen to the podcast.

