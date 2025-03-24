5 key details about Phillip Barlow's murder

Phillip Barlow, a 61-year-old man from Tunnelton, was brutally killed in 2019. His disappearance prompted a massive search by family, friends, and local officials. Hunters subsequently discovered him, and investigations exposed a case of robbery and homicide. Two suspects, Robert Joseph Quinn and Laura Lynn Martin, were accused of his murder.

Ad

This case was featured on Snapped: Killer Couples season 18, episode 4, on March 23, 2025, on Oxygen. This episode explores the tale of a missing truck driver whose remains are found in a remote creek only months ahead of his intended retirement.

Five key aspects of Phillip Barlow's murder

1) Phillip Barlow's Disappearance and Search Attempts

According to the Dominion Post, on May 29, 2019, Phillip Barlow did not report to work in Kingwood. Alarmed by his absence, a search was launched. Early the same morning, his truck was found burning near Showerbath Road.

Ad

Trending

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

A large-scale search involving hundreds of volunteers, family, and officials ensued in the following days. It wasn't until June 2019 that hunters training dogs found his body near Fortney's Mill.

2) The Investigation and Suspects of Note

The authorities conducted a wide-ranging investigation after the body of Phillip Barlow was found. Barlow's neighbor Robert Joseph Quinn, and his live-in girlfriend Laura Lynn Martin, were identified as prime suspects.

Quinn and Martin had shown suspicious behavior and inconsistency in their testimonies. Further, a search of their home revealed letters sent while Martin was in jail, mentioning Phillip Barlow. These developments sent alarm signals to investigators.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

3) Confession and Crime Details

According to the Dominion Post, from the police report, a witness emerged on October 7, 2020, stating that Martin had confessed to trying to rob Phillip Barlow prior to killing him. Two days thereafter, Quinn was interviewed by officials when he was in jail in Garrett County, Maryland, on unrelated charges.

Quinn waived his Miranda rights and admitted to the crime, saying that he and Martin had attacked Barlow because they had heard rumors that he had a large amount of money. They had attacked him in his house, taken him to Fortney's Mill bridge, and killed him before trying to destroy evidence by burning his truck.

Ad

4) Law Enforcement's Persistent Investigation

The Preston County officials were determined to crack the case and the sheriff's department had two full-time officers work on the investigation for more than a year.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Their work, along with that of state police, the fire marshal's office, the prosecutor's office, and Garrett County law enforcement, was instrumental in collecting evidence and obtaining confessions. Preston Chief Deputy Paul "Moe" Pritt said the investigation involved several agencies to bring the suspects to justice.

5) Legal Proceedings and Current Status

In October 2020, officials formally charged Robert Joseph Quinn and Laura Lynn Martin with first-degree murder. Quinn was already being held in custody at Tygart Valley Regional Jail without bond, while Martin waited for extradition from Maryland Garrett County.

Ad

According to Metro News West Virginia, Both Quinn and Martin pleaded guilty to robbery and first-degree murder in relation to Barlow's killing. Their plea deals stipulated that they would be given life sentences with the potential for parole after spending a specified period of time behind bars.

The court process ended with their sentencing on September 9, 2022, where the court highlighted the premeditation aspect of their crime as the major factor in determining their sentences.

Ad

As per Metro News, Martin and Quinn were sentenced in separate hearings by Preston County Circuit Judge to life in prison with a chance for parole in 15 years. They also got a 180-year prison term on the robbery charge with the sentences to run consecutively.

For more details on the case, watch Snapped: Killer Couples on Oxygen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback