5 key details about Robert Chambers' crimes 

Robert Chambers, commonly referred to as the "Preppy Killer," was notorious for the 1986 murder of Jennifer Levin in New York City's Central Park. His case caught the masses' attention because of its appalling nature, the backgrounds of the individuals involved, and the massive media coverage it received.

Ad

Chambers' crimes went beyond the murder of Levin, and they were marked by a series of events and actions that showed patterns of violence, dishonesty, and criminality. Robert Chambers' story was covered in the true crime podcast Morbid: A True Crime Podcast episode 665, Robert Chambers: The Preppy Killer.

This episode came out on April 21, 2025, and can be found on several platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Wondery, and Amazon Music. The hosts talk about the facts of Chambers' crime, the murder of Jennifer Levin in Central Park, and the media coverage of his trial. They also discuss how the defense blamed the victim and the long-term effects of the case.

Ad

Trending

Five significant points concerning Robert Chambers' crimes

1) The Central Park killing of Jennifer Levin

As per CBS News, Jennifer Levin's body, age 18, was discovered on August 26, 1986, in Central Park by a bike rider. She had been strangled and was almost naked, wearing disheveled clothes, and her personal belongings were scattered around.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Levin and Chambers, having known each other and dated on an informal basis, were both spotted together the previous evening at Dorrian's Red Hand, a bar in the Upper East Side. They departed from the bar around 4:30 a.m. Within less than two hours, Levin was dead, and Chambers was subsequently named the prime suspect when witnesses said they saw them go out together.

2) Chambers' ever-shifting accounts and "rough s*x" defense

Ad

At the time of his arrest, Chambers produced several different accounts of what occurred in the park. As per CBS News, at first, he claimed he had nothing to do with it, but upon being presented with evidence, he confessed to killing Levin.

Chambers said it was an accident in the course of what he called "rough s*x" that Levin had injured him, and he struck or shoved her in a fit of anger, causing her to die. He averred he did not mean to kill her and attributed the incident to a s*xual act that had turned out of control.

Ad

Chambers' account changed several times, and the press extensively covered his "rough s*x" defense, which was a contentious element of the case.

3) Evidence of a violent struggle

As per CBS News, police discovered fresh, bloody scratches on Chambers' face and chest when they brought him in for questioning. Robert Chambers initially told them that his cat had scratched him, but this story disintegrated when it was discovered that the cat was declawed.

Ad

Prosecutors and investigators contended that the wounds were consistent with a violent fight over consensual activity. Physical evidence, such as the condition of Levin's body and the environment, favored the prosecution's contention that she struggled for her life.

Expand Tweet

Ad

4) Chambers' past offenses and drug abuse

As reported, before the murder, Chambers had past offenses of theft and drug abuse. Friends indicated that he had been stealing jewelry, money, and other items to fund his drug addiction. He had previously stolen a friend's credit card and used it illegally, but his mother dissuaded the friend from pursuing charges, with a promise that Chambers would go into treatment.

Despite his "preppy" look and private school education, Robert Chambers was heavily immersed in criminal activity and substance abuse, which came into play in the events surrounding Levin's death.

Ad

5) Conviction, sentencing, and subsequent crimes

Robert Chambers was first charged with second-degree murder. Following a long trial and nine days of jury deliberation without a verdict, he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in 1988. He was sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison and served the entire 15 years before being released in 2003.

As per CBS News, Chambers still had legal issues after his release, though. He was subsequently found guilty on assault and drug-related charges and convicted, serving out another extended sentence in prison and illustrating a repeating pattern of offense.

Ad

Listen to the podcast for more details about Robert Chambers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanya Siddiqui Fueled by an insatiable love for stories—whether on screen or in print—Sanya turns her passion for entertainment into engaging, insightful articles. She breaks down movies, series, and pop culture trends with a perfect mix of expertise and fandom. When she’s not writing, she’s either deep in a book, lost in a binge-worthy series, or passionately discussing the nuances of storytelling. Basically, if it has a good plot, she’s obsessed! Know More

The stars of Apple TV+'s new original series on how to save the planet HERE