5 key details about Sandra Barajas' crime

The Snapped episode on Sandra Barajas was re-aired yesterday, July 28, 2025, on Oxygen. The episode originally aired on August 20, 2017, and it explores the case of Barajas, who was convicted of murder, along with two others, for the death of her husband, Mike Barajas.
The case began as a home invasion on February 13, 2013, in Colorado Springs, but it quickly evolved into something more sinister. Following the investigation into the burglary and the murder of Mike, the case turned out to be a calculated and orchestrated crime involving Sandra and her daughter.
Sandra Barajas' crime: 5 details from the murder of Mike Barajas
Here are five key details from the case summed up, which are explored in depth in the Oxygen series, Snapped.
1. A burglary was reported
On February 13, 2013, Dawn Richburg, the 33-year-old stepdaughter of Mike Barajas, called 911 to report a home invasion and a murder in their Judson Street residence. According to her, when she returned home, she found that their house had been burglarized and that her stepfather was dead.
When the Colorado Springs authorities finally arrived at the scene of the crime in the quiet neighborhood of Security-Widefield, they found Mike Barajas dead in the bedroom. Mike was shot and succumbed to his injuries.
2. Forensic evidence revealed foul play
What appeared to be a burglary at first glance revealed deeper secrets upon investigation. Forensic evidence found at the crime scene revealed the involvement of Sandra Barajas in the burglary and murder. Investigation uncovered that it was Sandra who had staged the break-in as an attempt to cover up the murder of Mike.
The entire incident was meticulously planned and executed by Sandra Barajas, along with her daughter, Dawn Richburg. Moreover, they had enlisted the help of another man named Tommy Wright.
3. Arrest and confessions
Following this discovery, arrests were made, which shocked the small community of Colorado Springs. Sandra Barajas was arrested by investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, along with her daughter and her acquaintance Tommy Wright.
It was Tommy Wright who finally confessed to murdering Miguel "Mike" Barajas, and this implicated both Sandra and Dawn. Investigators finally concluded that it was Sandra and her daughter who had enlisted Wright to carry out the killing on their behalf, while they planned the staged home invasion to throw investigators off track.
4. A motive behind the crime
The motive behind the heinous crimes was never fully disclosed. However, it was likely due to financial tensions within the family. Sandra and Mike Barajas filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2011. This implied that there was a possible financial strain in the family that may have driven Sandra to murder Mike.
5. The arrest and sentencing
Sandra Barajas was convicted of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and accessory to murder, and she was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Meanwhile, her daughter, Dawn Richburg, accepted a plea deal and admitted to being guilty of second-degree murder. She was given a reduced sentence of 45 years.
All three of them were charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and criminal solicitation.
Sandra Barajas' case is now also available to stream on Peacock.