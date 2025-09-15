5 key details about Todd Winkler's crime against his wife ahead of Dateline

The upcoming Dateline episode, Deadly Twist, revisits the shocking case of Todd Winkler, a former Air Force fighter pilot who was convicted of murdering his wife, Rachel. In February 2012, Rachel was discovered stabbed to death in her baby’s nursery, while Todd insisted he acted in self-defense during a heated struggle.

Investigators, however, soon uncovered troubling inconsistencies in his story, Rachel’s plans to leave the marriage, and disturbing revelations about Todd’s past that pointed toward murder rather than accident. The gripping episode re-airs on September 17, 2025, on Oxygen.

Todd Winkler's crime: 5 key details

Rachel Winkler was found stabbed to death (Image via Getty)

1. A Disturbing Morning in Cameron Park

On the morning of February 27, 2012, deputies in El Dorado County were dispatched to a suburban home in Cameron Park after a neighbor made a 911 call. Waiting on the front steps was Todd Winkler, a 44-year-old former Air Force pilot, who told officers that his wife, Rachel, was dead inside.

As reported by CBS, authorities discovered that inside the nursery of the couple’s youngest child, 37-year-old Rachel Winkler was stabbed to death. A pair of bloody scissors lay nearby, and the room bore signs of a violent struggle. Todd claimed that he and his wife got into a heated argument at around 4 AM when Rachel attacked him with the scissors. He fought back, disarmed her, and stabbed her in self-defence.

2. An Implausible Defense

However, investigators noted the inconsistencies with his story and the timeline of the incident. Todd Winkler waited nearly six hours to inform authorities. Moreover, he had also tampered with the crime scene by mopping up blood and burning items in the fireplace before authorities arrived.

Moreover, the injuries on Todd also told a different story. Rachel had deep stab wounds to her neck and defensive cuts on her hands and arms. Todd, in contrast, bore only light scratches on his hands and face.

3. Secrets Behind Closed Doors

As detectives dug further into the case, they discovered that the Winklers’ marriage was failing. Friends and neighbors described Rachel as a dedicated mother to her three young children, but she was unhappy in this strained relationship with Todd. As per Oxygen, she had begun a romantic relationship with James White, a maintenance worker she met through her job at the airport.

When White was interviewed, he revealed that he and Rachel were thinking of a future together. He also shared troubling details Rachel confided about Todd, like how Todd allegedly suggested faking a car accident to collect insurance money. Rachel had also discovered a box hidden under their bed containing the cremated remains of Todd’s first wife.

4. A Haunting Pattern

Investigators turned their attention to Todd Winkler’s past and soon uncovered unsettling parallels. His first wife, Catherine, had died in Georgia in 1999 in a road accident where her truck veered off the road, crashed, and went up in flames. Todd, who was riding in the back, was unhurt, and he did not call for help himself.

An autopsy later revealed that Catherine was alive when the fire started. But due to insufficient evidence, authorities could not prove foul play, and her death was ruled accidental. Todd collected a $1.2 million life insurance payout. This showed disturbing parallels with Rachel's death.

5. Justice for Rachel

As reported by Oxygen, Todd Winkler was arrested within days of Rachel’s killing. His trial began in September 2014, where his attorneys portrayed him as a man suffering from dissociative disorder. Prosecutors, however, argued that the evidence pointed to a deliberate act of violence.

The jury, after an hour of deliberation, found Todd Winkler guilty of second-degree murder on October 22, 2014. He was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison.

Don't miss Todd Winkler's case on Dateline on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

