5 key details about Trupal Patel's murder 

Trupal Patel's killing surprised the local community and gained notoriety because of its multi-layered motives and the youth's involvement in severe crime. Patel, who was 29 years old and from New Jersey, was discovered dead in Shark River Park in Wall Township in February 2017.

Investigations uncovered that his killing was not a random act but the consequence of a premeditated robbery that turned violent. The case had several suspects, elaborate forensic details, and a high-profile trial, which led to substantial prison terms for the culprits.

Trupal Patel's story is revisited in Season 18, Episode 9 of Snapped: Killer Couples on Oxygen. The show delves into the specifics of their relationship, the crime itself, and the consequences that followed, offering the audience a comprehensive insight into the case.

Five important facts regarding the murder of Trupal Patel

1) The victim was a marijuana dealer

Trupal Patel was a familiar name to law enforcement officials as a marijuana dealer. Patch reported that he had previously been arrested for selling drugs, including psychedelic mushrooms in 2016 and marijuana in 2015. His history as a dealer played a prominent role in the motive for his murder when the killers targeted him in particular to steal his drugs and proceeds.

2) The crime and how it happened

As per NBC New York, Patel's corpse was found at Shark River Park in February 2017. Monmouth County prosecutors claim that he was shot and murdered as part of a robbery scheme. The plot was hatched by Joseph Villani and his then-girlfriend Raquel Garajau.

Patel was targeted to have his marijuana loot stolen, but things went awry when he was shot. The crime scene investigation yielded traces of a violent confrontation, and Patel's vehicle and property were subsequently abandoned, further suggesting a premeditated crime.

Crime scene (Representative Photo by pexels )

3) The perpetrators: Joseph Villani and Raquel Garajau

As per the New York Post, Joseph Villani, 22, pleded guilty to aggravated manslaughter and armed robbery in Trupal Patel's murder. As reported by NBC New York, his then-girlfriend, Raquel Garajau, was also involved. She was convicted of felony murder, conspiracy, theft, and evidence tampering.

Prosecutors produced text messages and phone calls. These indicated the couple's participation in the robbery, discussions on how to clean the crime scene, and efforts to cover their tracks following the murder. Garajau insisted that she did not know Patel would be murdered, but the judge concluded that she was "intimately involved" in what led to his death.

4) The motive: Robbery and drug theft

According to NBC New York, the motive for the murder was robbery. Prosecutors said Villani and Garajau conspired to steal and sell Patel's marijuana supply. Text messages between the two revealed meticulous planning, including directions to clean bullets, bleach evidence, and get rid of the victim's property.

Crime scene (Representative Photo by pexels )

The case highlighted how drug-related conflicts can escalate into violent offenses, particularly when large amounts of money and contraband are at stake.

5) The legal outcome: Sentencing and Convictions

According to the New York Post, the court case led to lengthy sentences for the two prime offenders. Joseph Villani was given 40 years in prison upon his guilty plea to aggravated manslaughter and armed robbery. As reported by NBC New York, Raquel Garajau was sentenced to 33 years on charges of felony murder and related offenses; she will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.

Both of them were convicted through witness testimonies, forensic reports, and online evidence.

For more details about the murder of Trupal Patel, watch Snapped: Killer Couples on Oxygen.

