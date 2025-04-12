5 key details about Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson's crimes

Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson perpetrated a violent rampage in May 2021 across several states, claiming five victims. Their spree left South Carolina, Missouri, and Tennessee communities reeling.

Ad

The rampage began in South Carolina with the slayings of Thomas Hardin and Eugene Simpson, then erupted into a chain of violent criminal activities in Missouri with the slaying of Barbara Goodkin and Dr. Sergei Zacharev. The duo's offenses were characterized by a mix of premeditated robberies and random shootings, culminating in a shootout and week-long manhunt before their eventual arrest.

Five critical facts regarding Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson's offenses, according to police reports, court filings, and newspaper accounts

1) Murders in South Carolina

Ad

Trending

As per WSOC TV, the crime spree started on May 2, 2021, in York County, South Carolina. Police documents state that Terry shot and killed Thomas Hardin, his past romantic interest. Hardin, a 35-year-old trans woman, was reportedly seen with Terry earlier before the time of the murder. Witnesses reported the two having had an argument leading up to the shooting.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Later that evening, Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson murdered Eugene Simpson, Adrienne's estranged husband. Authorities said the couple picked up Eugene before shooting him and disposing of his body along Stroud Road in Chester County. His body was found by police on May 19.

2) A night of violence in Missouri

On May 15, 2021, Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson went to St. Louis County, Missouri, where they committed several crimes within a few hours. Police reports state that they shot at a yellow Corvette on Highway 170 but did not hurt the driver. WSOC TV reports, soon after that, they attacked Barbara Goodkin and her husband, Stanley, when they were out driving on Delmar Boulevard.

Ad

Barbara was killed in an attempted robbery, while Stanley managed to survive as his cell phone deflected a bullet. Dr. Sergei Zacharev was also shot several times later that evening outside a Drury Inn in Brentwood while waiting for an Uber ride. Police linked the murder with the previous attack on the Goodkins through ballistic evidence.

Expand Tweet

Ad

3) The high-speed pursuit and arrests

WSOC TV also noted that Chester County deputies on May 17 tried to pull over Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson's car after linking them to the Missouri killings. There was a high-speed pursuit in which Terry shot at police cars. Adrienne wrecked their vehicle, and she was promptly arrested.

Meanwhile, WSNC TV reported, Tyler escaped into nearby woods, initiating a huge manhunt involving more than 300 officers. For seven days, lawmen swept Chester County's woods with drones and helicopters. On May 24, authorities finally located and arrested Terry.

Ad

4) The Tennessee connection

As per Investigation Discovery, while less information is available about their activities in Tennessee, police confirmed that Danterrio Coats was killed during the spree on May 17, 2021. This murder occurred shortly before Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson returned to South Carolina. Authorities have not disclosed further details about this incident.

Expand Tweet

Ad

5) Sentencing and legal outcomes

According to KSDK, both Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson faced multiple charges for their roles in the murders and other violent crimes in three states. They pleaded guilty in November 2022 to two South Carolina murders—the killings of Thomas Hardin and Eugene Simpson—and were each sentenced to life without parole.

In October of 2024, they pleaded guilty to counts of first-degree murder for causing the deaths of Barbara Goodkin and Dr. Sergei Zacharev in the state of Missouri. As noted by KSDK on July 15, 2024, they received further life sentences without parole on these charges. Adrienne apologized during court hearings, but Tyler appeared to be stone-faced or was smiling throughout during victim impact testimonies.

Ad

Their story will be featured in the upcoming episode of Snapped: Killer Couples, scheduled to air on April 13, 2025, on Oxygen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanya Siddiqui Fueled by an insatiable love for stories—whether on screen or in print—Sanya turns her passion for entertainment into engaging, insightful articles. She breaks down movies, series, and pop culture trends with a perfect mix of expertise and fandom. When she’s not writing, she’s either deep in a book, lost in a binge-worthy series, or passionately discussing the nuances of storytelling. Basically, if it has a good plot, she’s obsessed! Know More