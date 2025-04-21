5 key details about the Von Erich family ahead of Hollywood Demons on ID

The Von Erich family is renowned as one of the most popular wrestling families in American sports history. Their tale involves immense success in professional wrestling and a succession of personal tragedies. The Investigation Discovery (ID) show Hollywood Demons sheds light on the family's past and the troubles they encountered.

The episode attempts to demystify facts regarding the family, particularly in the wake of the new movie The Iron Claw, which depicted the Von Erichs on the screen. The family has complained about the film's inaccuracies and presented their side of the story.

The Von Erich family episode of Hollywood Demons is in season 1, episode 5, titled The Real Iron Claw. It aired on April 21, 2025, at 9 PM Pacific Time (April 22, 2025, at midnight Eastern Time) on Investigation Discovery (ID).

Five important facts regarding the Von Erich family prior to the ID episode

1) Tragic family history and wrestling dynasty

The Von Erich family was a well-known Texas wrestling dynasty with six brothers. As per The Independent, five brothers died young under sorrowful conditions. The five brothers were Jack Jr., Kerry, David, Mike, Chris, and Kevin Von Erich, with the last surviving brother being Kevin.

Jack Jr. passed away at six due to an electric shock, David passed away at age 25 due to acute enteritis, and Mike, Chris, and Kerry all committed su*cide in their 20s and 30s.

2) Refuting The Iron Claw movie representation

According to The Independent, the 2023 biographical movie The Iron Claw, which dramatized their life story, has faced criticism from the Von Erich family over inaccuracies. Kevin Von Erich, among others, has come forward to put things straight, especially with how Kerry Von Erich has been portrayed.

They have also raised questions on how some major members of the family, including Kerry's wife, daughters, and Chris Von Erich, were left out. The movie painted Kerry as not being a family man, something that his daughter Lacey Von Erich categorically refutes, pointing out Kerry was a family man and a good father and husband.

Expand Tweet

3) Information about Kerry Von Erich's injury and demise

According to The Independent, the film inaccurately depicted Kerry's foot amputation as a direct consequence of a motorcycle accident. Kerry actually endured a severe crush injury to his foot, continued wrestling, again hurt it, and eventually elected to amputate half of his foot. Kerry committed su*cide in 1993 at the age of 33 following an arrest for drugs.

4) Chris Von Erich's story was excluded

As reported by The Independent, the youngest brother, Chris Von Erich, was left out of The Iron Claw. The director merged elements of Mike and Chris's lives, but Chris's battles with asthma, the use of drugs to bulk up his body, and his tragic su*cide at age 21 were left out.

Expand Tweet

Kevin Von Erich complained about being left out, pointing out Chris's determination to become a part of the family wrestling business despite his health issues.

5) The family refutes the "Von Erich Curse" Myth

According to The Independent, the "Von Erich curse" concept has been made famous in the media, yet the family shuns it. Kevin Von Erich clarified that what caused the tragedies was the family's attitude of never giving up and confronting difficulties head-on, which would sometimes get perilous.

The family points towards personal demons, addiction, and mental illness over a supernatural curse as the cause of their mishaps.

Watch Hollywood Demons season 1, episode 5, for more details about the Von Erich family.

