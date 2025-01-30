5 major celebrities set to appear in Hollywood Squares reboot 

Hollywood Squares is returning with a new format. Former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson serves as the host. Actress and daytime television host Drew Barrymore will feature in the center square.

The new primetime schedule takes up the 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT slot, becoming part of Wednesday game nights for CBS. The show will continue its format of airing two back-to-back episodes, each featuring a fresh lineup of celebrity guests.

January 29, 2025, featured two episodes: It's a Hot Gentleman's Sweater at 8:00 PM ET/PT with guests including Nicole Byer, Drew Carey, and Bobby Moynihan, and then They Always Choose Me, Boo! at 8:30 PM ET/PT with guests including Julie Bowen, RuPaul, and Leslie Jones.

1) Drew Carey

Drew Carey (Image via Getty)

Drew Carey makes a guest appearance on the Jan. 29, 2025, episode of Hollywood Squares titled It's a Hot Gentleman's Sweater at 8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT.

After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, he built a career in stand-up comedy before rising to fame with The Drew Carey Show and hosting Whose Line Is It Anyway? on ABC. Over the years, he has appeared in various films, TV shows, and music videos and has hosted The Price Is Right since 2007 on CBS.

2) RuPaul

Rupaul (Image via Instagram/@RuPaul)

RuPaul will be a guest star on the Hollywood Squares episode They Always Choose Me, Boo! on January 29, 2025, 8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT. RuPaul Andre Charles is an American drag queen, television host, singer, producer, and actor.

Best known for creating and hosting RuPaul’s Drag Race, he has won 14 Primetime Emmy Awards and multiple other honors. He has appeared in multiple episodes of the reboot, including Sixty For Swifty, which aired on January 19, 2025.

3) Julie Bowen

Julie Bowen (Image via Getty)

Julie Bowen guest stars in the They Always Choose Me, Boo! episode of Hollywood Squares, Thursday, January 29, 2025, (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT). She is known for her role as Claire Dunphy on the ABC sitcom Modern Family (2009–2020), for which she received two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

4) Leslie Jones

Leslie Jones (Image via Getty)

Leslie Jones appears in the episode of Hollywood Squares titled They Always Pick Me, Boo! airing on January 29, 2025, from 8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT.

She is known for her time as a cast member and writer on Saturday Night Live from 2014 to 2019 and for roles in movies such as Ghostbusters (2016) and Coming 2 America (2021). In the current reboot, Jones has appeared in several episodes, including Sixty For Swifty, which aired on January 19, 2025, making her a recurring guest.

5) Margaret Cho

Margaret Cho (Image via Getty)

Margaret Cho Guest Stars on the January 29, 2025, episode of Hollywood Squares titled They Always Pick Me, Boo! from 8:30 - 9:00 PM ET/PT.

She is an American stand-up comedian, actress, and musician known for her political and social commentary, particularly on matters of race and s*xuality. Cho became famous, starring in the ABC sitcom All-American Girl (1994–95), and has since become a successful stand-up comic.

In the revival, Cho has become a recurring guest star, having made guest appearances, including Sixty For Swifty, which aired on January 19, 2025.

More about Hollywood Squares

The official synopsis for the show on IMDb reads:

"A reboot of Hollywood Squares. A game show where celebrities face contestants, seated at desks arranged vertically. Contestants judge the celebrities' responses to questions to determine winners."

Hollywood Squares has been aired in several versions since its beginning from 1966-1980, 1983, 1986-1989, and 1998-2004. Burleson is the fourth show host after Peter Marshall, John Davidson, and Tom Bergeron. The show's new season premiered on CBS on January 16, 2025.

