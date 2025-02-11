5 Max Thieriot TV shows to watch if you love him in Fire Country

Max Thieriot has earned widespread acclaim for portraying Bode Donovan in CBS’s Fire Country. His compelling performance as a man seeking redemption has captivated viewers, showcasing his ability to embody emotionally complex characters with authenticity. With his knack for portraying nuanced roles, Thieriot has become a standout talent in the entertainment world.

While Fire Country may be his most recent triumph, Thieriot’s work spans multiple hit shows and genres, reflecting his versatility and dedication to storytelling. If his performance in Fire Country left you wanting more, here are five other television series where his talent truly shines.

Fire Country's Max Thieriot's five memorable TV roles

1) SEAL Team (2017-2022)

Thieriot as Clay Spenser in SEAL Team (Image via Paramount+)

Available on: Paramount+

Thieriot played Clay Spenser, a Navy SEAL navigating the physical and emotional challenges of life on the frontlines, in CBS’s military drama SEAL Team. The series delves into the sacrifices and camaraderie of elite operatives, with Thieriot bringing depth and relatability to his character.

His portrayal balanced the raw intensity of combat with heartfelt moments that revealed the human side of military life. Fans of Fire Country will appreciate his commanding presence and dramatic range in this gripping action series.

2) Texas Rising (2015)

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/History TV)

Available on: History Vault

Set against the backdrop of the Texas Revolution, this historical miniseries highlights the formation of the Texas Rangers. Thieriot took on the role of John Jack Hays, a brave and resourceful leader who stood out for his courage and strategic mindset.

His performance in Texas Rising combines rugged determination with emotional complexity, making it a standout for viewers who enjoy historical dramas and action-packed storytelling.

3) Bates Motel (2013-2017)

Thieriot in a still from Bates Motel (Image via X/A&E)

Available on: Peacock

In the psychological thriller Bates Motel, Thieriot portrayed Dylan Massett, the conflicted half-brother of Norman Bates. The series delves into the troubled lives of the Bates family, with Thieriot delivering a layered performance as a man trying to distance himself from a world of secrets and dysfunction.

Sharing the screen with talents like Freddie Highmore and Vera Farmiga, Thieriot held his own, adding depth to the show with his emotionally charged portrayal.

4) The Pacifier (2005) – A standout film

Still from the movie (Image via Disney/IMDb)

Available on: Disney+

Although Max Thieriot has appeared in only a few television series, his performance in The Pacifier stands out as a highlight of his early career.

In this family comedy, he portrayed Seth Plummer, the eldest sibling in a chaotic household placed under the care of a Navy SEAL, played by Vin Diesel. Thieriot's role as the rebellious teenager demonstrated his natural talent and screen presence, making him a memorable part of the film's success.

5) The Runner (2016)

The Runner reality show (Image Via IMDb)

Availability: Limited

In addition to acting, Thieriot showcased his storytelling skills as a producer for The Runner.

This reality competition series followed participants as they traversed the United States, evading capture while tackling unique challenges. While a departure from his on-screen roles, Thieriot’s work behind the scenes demonstrated his knack for crafting engaging and suspenseful narratives.

A journey through Max Thieriot’s career

Thieriot began his acting career with memorable roles in films such as Catch That Kid (2004), The Pacifier (2005), and Nancy Drew (2007). However, it was his transition to television that solidified his place in the industry. His critically acclaimed performance in Bates Motel showcased his range, while Fire Country continues to highlight his ability to bring authentic and multifaceted characters to life.

For fans of Max Thieriot, his work across these diverse projects is a testament to his versatility and dedication to his craft. Whether you’re a longtime admirer or new to his work, these shows are a great way to explore his impressive career.

Catch the series Fire Country streaming on Paramount+.

