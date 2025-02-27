5 Michelle Trachtenberg movies and shows to remember as star passes away

Michelle Trachtenberg was an American actress who passed away on February 26, 2025, at the age of 39. She leaves behind a legacy, as she was one of the most sought-after child actors and then a teen icon, across various shows and movies of the 1990s and the 2000s.

She made her debut on the Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Pete & Pete as a child actress and got positive reviews for her comedic abilities. She even won a Young Artist Award for her role in CBS’s Meego. She became the defining face of a decade as she starred in popular series like Buffy the Vampire Slayer—for which she won multiple Saturn Award nominations—and Gossip Girl.

Trachtenberg also starred in movies like Ice Princess, The Scribbler, and others. In her remembrance, here is a list of five of her iconic roles on TV and screen.

Gossip Girl, Euro Trip, and other performances by Michelle Trachtenberg

1) Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Created by Joss Whedon, this supernatural drama series is a popular classic from the late 90s and early 2000s, revolves around Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), who is a gifted vampire slayer and must fight against vampires, demons, and other evil forces, while also living a normal life.

The show was a huge hit and Michelle Trachtenberg played the role of Dawn Summers, who is Buffy’s younger sister, going through adolescence. Her character was therefore someone, who was grappling with the fact that her elder sister had supernatural powers and Trachtenberg showcased the nuances of the challenges of adolescence.

2) Gossip Girl (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Based on the novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and developed by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, this teen drama series stars Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Michelle Trachtenberg, and others. The show was a huge hit and revolved around a group of elite students in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, whose lives at high school are being mysteriously blogged.

Trachtenberg entered the show in the first season as a villain in the role of Georgina Sparks. The actress embodied the role as she portrayed the mean-spirited character. Her performance became a fan favorite and she was a regular character on the show.

3) EuroTrip (Prime Video)

Still from The Movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Jeff Schaffer and starring Michelle Trachtenberg, Jacob Pitts, and others, this teen comedy was a raunchy movie from the early aughts. The movie is about a young guy, Scott (Scott Mechlowicz), who travels to Europe in search of his pen pal and is accompanied by his group of friends.

The group travels across various European countries and gets into frisky adventures and hilarious and awkward encounters. Even though the movie underperformed, it is now a cult classic. Trachtenberg plays the role of Jenny, a girl, who the group of boys treat as just one of the guys.

4) Harriet the Spy (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Michelle Trachtenberg, Rosie O’Donnell, and others, this coming-of-age comedy movie is based on a novel by Louise Fitzhugh and is directed by Bronwen Hughes. The movie is about a sixth-grade student, Harriet (Trachtenberg), who wants to become a writer and a spy.

Trachtenberg displayed her skills as a young child in The Adventures of Pete and Pete and continues to do so in this popular movie. She portrays the curiousness and precociousness of a young child.

5) The Adventures of Pete and Pete (Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Created by Will McRobb and Chris Viscardi, this sitcom from the early 90s, revolved around two brothers, who encounter various funny and surreal adventures, while living in the suburbs, with their equally eccentric and quirky friends and neighbors.

Michelle Trachtenberg was a nine-year-old when she joined the popular show in season 2 and was able to hold her own. From a young age, the talented actress showcased her daring spirit and ability to perform comedy. She became hugely popular in the series.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie or show of Michelle Trachtenberg of their liking.

