5 reality TV shows to watch if you loved Dubai Bling

Dubai Bling on Netflix offers a glimpse into the lavish lives of Dubai’s elite. The reality series follows a close-knit group of business moguls, celebrities, and millionaires as they navigate friendships, rivalries, and personal ambitions, all set against the city's stunning skyline.

Despite their private jets and invitation-only events, the cast faces mental health issues, betrayals, and intriguing arguments. For those who like the high society backdrop and thrilling plots of Dubai Bling, these five reality TV shows are a must-watch.

Some best shows like Dubai Bling

1) Bling Empire (Netflix)

Bling Empire cast at the Netflix & Michael Kors Launch Bling Empire New York (Image via Getty)

Simply put, Bling Empire is Dubai Bling with an Asian twist. Netflix premiered a series featuring a group of ultra-wealthy Asian and Asian American friends in Los Angeles navigating love, friendship, and business without money on January 15, 2021.

The show, often labeled a real-life Crazy Rich Asians, features luxury shopping sprees, parties, and private jet trips while highlighting wealth difficulties. It was also the first American reality show with an all-East and Southeast Asian cast.

Complex relationships, generational expectations, and identity concerns make the series emotionally difficult. It has a second and third season, including a January 2023 spin-off, Bling Empire: New York. However, Netflix ended Bling Empire and its spin-off in April 2023.

2) Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Selling Sunset combines drama and luxury real estate in Los Angeles. Adam DiVello's Netflix series follows the Oppenheim Group's wealthy La Jolla, San Diego, West Hollywood, and Newport Beach real estate agents. Brokers compete to sell multimillion-dollar properties while juggling personal and commercial aspirations.

Like Dubai Bling, this show features enormous homes with gorgeous interiors and vistas that sell for tens of millions. Despite the grandeur, agent relationships matter. The stakes are as high as the houses they sell because of office politics, heated competition, and personal betrayals.

This show combines high fashion, luxury, and exciting encounters like Dubai Bling, making it a must-see for ambitious, exclusive, and aggressive reality TV fans. As the seasons pass, stakes rise, homes grow, and rivalries form, revealing that luxury real estate success costs.

3) The Real Housewives of Dubai (Bravo TV)

Chanel Ayan at the BravoCon 2023 (Image via Getty)

For Dubai Bling fans, The Real Housewives of Dubai offers another look at Dubai's rich elite. Bravo's Real Housewives 11th season features a group of beautiful Dubai women in high society. The two-season series starring Nina Ali, Sara Al Madani, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Stanbury as businesswomen and socialites premiered on June 1, 2022.

High-stakes conflicts, evolving friendships, and dramatic confrontations highlight the challenges of wealth and status in Dubai. Like Dubai Bling, The Real Housewives of Dubai showcases luxury, rivalry, and high society.

Season 2 (2024) introduced Taleen Marie, Saba Yussouf, and guest stars from other Real Housewives franchises. Despite its late 2024 hiatus, fans of lavish lifestyles and drama will enjoy the show.

4) Made in Chelsea (E4)

In contrast to Dubai Bling, which follows the lives of Dubai's wealthy elite, Made in Chelsea shows the glitzy lifestyles of London's young and famous. This British reality show has been ongoing for a long time and is broadcast on E4. It follows a group of wealthy socialites as they deal with friendships, romance, and professional aspirations in the most exclusive areas of London, such as Belgravia, Fulham, Chelsea, and Knightsbridge.

Love triangles, betrayals, and changing alliances keep viewers enthralled in Made in Chelsea, just like they do in Dubai Bling. Underneath the show's surface-level focus on the cast's flawless attire, expensive parties, and high-class lifestyles, it delves into the inner intricacies of friendships and relationships within privileged social circles.

For fans of reality TV that manages to mix drama with elegance, the show is interesting, and the lavish lifestyle is certainly a big lure, but it also manages to combine personal issues with luxury.

5) Million Dollar Listing (Bravo)

Like Dubai Bling, Million Dollar Listing provides luxury real estate. Elite real estate salespeople compete to sell luxury houses in Los Angeles and New York in the series. The Beverly Hills mansions and Manhattan penthouses are stunning. The program grew outside Los Angeles with spin-offs like Million Dollar Listing New York, Miami, and San Francisco, exposing high-end real estate competition in diverse regions.

The exhibition goes beyond expensive mansions. Million Dollar Listing, like Dubai Bling, thrives on intense competition and high-stakes negotiations. Highly ambitious agents use power plays and theatrical negotiations to close multi-million-dollar transactions.

Their personal lives sometimes bleed into business, causing unanticipated disputes and intense arguments. The fast-paced real estate world and ruthless competition make Million Dollar Listing exhilarating and visually fascinating.

Dubai Bling is one of Netflix's most fascinating reality programs, combining luxury, ambition, and personal conflict. These five reality shows offer luxury and emotional storytelling for fans. The high-society drama of Bling Empire and Made in Chelsea, the competitive business world of Selling Sunset and Million Dollar Listing, and the Dubai-centric splendor of The Real Housewives of Dubai all offer grandeur and intrigue.

From elite social circles to high-stakes business negotiations, these reality TV shows reveal that every opulent lifestyle has drama ready to unravel.

