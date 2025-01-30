5 shows to watch if you liked Apple TV’s Prime Target

Prime Target (2025) is a British thriller directed by Brady Hood. It follows Edward Brooks (Leo Woodall), a brilliant math student on the verge of groundbreaking research on prime numbers that could unlock any computer.

Threatened by unknown enemies, Edward teams up with an NSA agent to uncover the mystery. A Northeastern University London lecturer ensured the film's mathematical accuracy.

For fans who liked Apple TV+'s Prime Target, here are other shows with a combination of suspense, intelligence, and conspiracy.

The Night Agent, Numb3rs and other shows like Prime Target with action and suspense

1) The Night Agent (2023) - Netflix

Trending

The Night Agent is a suspenseful political thriller based on Matthew Quirk's novel. The series revolves around Peter Sutherland, played by Gabriel Basso, a junior-level FBI agent working on overnight duty in the basement of the White House. His job involves monitoring a secure phone line that rarely rings until one fateful night when a call from a civilian plunges him into a deadly conspiracy.

Like Prime Target, this show revolves around a character who is suspicious of betrayal and espionage, Peter and Rose are pursued by lethal operatives as they attempt to identify a mole in the White House. The series consciously weaves together each ingredient of suspense, action, and emotional impact.

Providing suspenseful storylines alongside memorable characters, The Night Agent keeps their audience on the edge of their seat.

2) Numb3rs (2005-2010) - Amazon Prime Video

An FBI agent teams up with his mathematician brother to solve crimes (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

As Edward teams up with an NSA agent in Prime Target, based on a similar narrative. Playing an FBI agent, Don Eppes (played by Rob Morrow), teams up with his mathematician brother, Charlie Eppes (played by David Krumholtz), to solve crimes in this show. For the fans of mathematics, both shows give insight into the use of complex principles to solve real-world problems and crimes.

A crime drama series created by Nicolas Falacci and Cheryl Heuton, this story also sheds light on the relationship of these two brothers with their father.

3) The Americans (2013-18) - Disney+ Hotstar

Two Soviet spies pose as an American couple in this show (Image via Disney+ Hotstar)

This is a spy drama TV series created by Joe Weisberg. The show has a star-studded cast with Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, Maximiliano Hernández, Holly Taylor, and many more. Set in Cold War times of the Soviet Union, the show follows two Soviet KGB intelligence officers posing as an American married couple living in Washington, D.C.

Both shows are similar as they focus on topics of spy missions, intelligence agencies, and covert operations. They also explore how individuals navigate personal relationships while being responsible for saving the world from major threats.

4) Mr. Robot (2015-19) - Amazon Prime Video

A cybersecurity engineer becomes entangled in a complex web of hacking (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Mr. Robot and Prime Target share similarities in their focus on cyber intelligence and spy missions. Both series feature characters who are involved in the world of hacking, surveillance, and uncovering hidden truths.

Created by Sam Esmail and starring Rami Malek as Elliot Alderson, this drama thriller television series follows a cybersecurity engineer with social anxiety disorder and depression. Elliot is recruited by an anarchist known as Mr. Robot, played by Christian Slater, to join a group of hackers. The group aims to destroy a corrupt corporation. Both shows delve into blurred lines between right and wrong.

5) The Night Manager (2016-2025) - Amazon Prime Video

A former soldier infiltrates the inner circle of an arms dealer (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

For the fans of thrillers who liked Prime Target, this is another spy show and is based on the internationally acclaimed novel of the same name by John le Carré. The key characters in both shows navigate dangerous missions involving espionage and betrayal. These shows show the pursuit of justice in the backdrop of global threats.

The six-part series stars Tom Hiddleston as the Night Manager of a luxury hotel as he goes on a mission to bring down an arms dealer by infiltrating the inner circle of the gang.

These series offer a mix of challenges, suspenseful narratives, and conspiracies that should appeal to fans of Prime Target.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback