5 wildest moments from The Pitt

The Pitt is one of the most-talked about medical dramas recently. Not only does the show have pulse-pounding drama and fully-fleshed characters, but it is also being appreciated for its unique format, which covers each hour of an emergency department’s overnight shift in one season, and its decision to ground itself in realism and not shy away from graphic scenes.

Created by R. Scott Gemmill and starring Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, and others, the show not only presents unique medical cases, but also focusses on the professional and private lives of its dedicated team of doctors. Set at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital, the first season of the show has some wild and shocking moments. Here is a quick list of five of them.

Doctors treating patients while donating blood, interns performing risky medical procedures, and other wild moments from The Pitt

1) Doctors donating blood while treating patients

Still from the show (Image via Max)

The Pitt has some of the most gut-wrenching and scary moments. In episode 12, the ER staff of Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital is met with tragic news when they get to know that there has been firing at the PittFest and hundreds of people have been injured. Within moments, the ER room is filled with over a hundred people, who need immediate medical treatment.

As the time goes on, the medical staff begins to get a shortage of Type O blood and they cannot wait for the next delivery. Therefore, Mel suggests that doctors with the same blood type start donating while also treating the patients. It is heartening and wild to see that these dedicated doctors are running around donating blood while also saving lives. At one point, Dr. Abbot has a blood tag attached to his leg, so he is donating while also treating.

2) McKay’s decision to drill into her ankle monitor

Still from the show (Image via Max)

The Pitt truly has some of the wildest moments in its first season. In episode 13, the ER room is busy trying to save the people who are rushing in from the shooting at the Pitt Fest. A number of critical patients have arrived and the doctors are busy running around. During this stressful situation, Dr. McKay’s ankle monitor begins to malfunction and the highly skilled doctor is deterred by this inconvenience.

As everyone starts shouting at her, McKay decides to use an IO to drill into her ankle monitor and disable it. The scene is powerful and shocking as McKay could get into legal trouble over it but she decides to live on her own terms. Further, she makes a bold statement by doing this in front of everyone, which proves her strength.

3) Mohan’s catheter procedure

Still from the show (Image via Max)

While The Pitt is grounded in reality and has some pretty graphic scenes that underscore the graphic and deadly nature of the job, there are some scenes in the show, which feel dramatic but are actually realistic. In episode 14, Dr. Mohan has to perform a rare and risky procedure, where she has to aspirate air from a patient’s heart with a 5 French pigtail catheter.

While this is done under the guidance of Dr. Abbot, Mohan is unsure of herself and Abbot nudges her to do it. He even makes sure that no one gets into the way and she successfully performs the procedure. The whole scene is thrilling and memorable and it shows the unity of the doctors as Abbot cheers Mohan.

4) Robby’s encounter with the measles patient’s father

Still from the show (Image via Max)

In episode 15 of The Pitt, there is a running storyline where two kids, Flynn and Georgia, get infected by measles because their conservative parents do not want them to get a vaccine. The whole plot is irritating as the mother does not even want her dying son to get a spinal tap, but the father is willing to relent.

Finally, Robby decides to do something that is outside his bounds of duties as a doctor and unwilling to let a child die, he takes the kid’s father to a victim identification room and shows him how many people have died because of the shooting at PittFest. He stresses it to the father, that these people could not be saved, but his son can be. The moment is truly emotional and desperate.

5) Santos performs REBOA

Still from the show (Image via Max)

Another instance when The Pitt gives some dramatic moments and focusses on doctors doing risky procedures is when in episode 13, the ER room is depleting its resources trying to save people and it is left upon the new intern, Santos, to treat a patient called Carmen, by performing a risky procedure called REBOA. The scene is wild as Santos is just on her first day.

But her character is shown to be confident and as the other doctors look in wonder and horror, she ambitiously and confidently begins to do the procedure. Santos’s impulsive act ultimately saves Carmen’s life and it is a memorable moment. Even though Dr. Abbot comes afterwards and tells Santos that she should not have done it, he does compliment her about a job well done.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out the wildest moments from The Pitt.

