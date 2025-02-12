5 wildest moments in Yellowstone

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone is a neo-Western drama starring Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, and Cole Hauser. Over multiple seasons, the show has enthralled audiences with twists and turns, sensitive family dynamics, and shocking character deaths.

The series primarily revolves around the Dutton family and its relations. The Duttons own the largest ranch in Montana and continuously feud with developers. Despite being a soap drama, Yellowstone has many wild and intense moments. Here is a quick recap of five such wild scenes that fans of the show can check out.

Jamie's murders, Rourke's death, and other wild scenes from Yellowstone

1) Jamie killing his biological father

Trending

Still from the show (Image via Peacock)

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

In season 4, episode 10, it is revealed that Garrett Randall is Jamie's biological father and is responsible for attacking Beth. Therefore, Beth gives Jamie a few options. Either she can imprison Jamie and Garett, Rip can find out the truth and hunt them, or Jamie can kill Garrett.

Jamie decides to go with the third option and shoots Garrett in the side of his head. This scene in Yellowstone is brutal as Jamie and Garrett have just begun to form a bond.

2) Monica’s undercover mission to find a killer

Still from the show (Image via Peacock)

In the eight episode of season 3, a string of Native women go missing, and Monica decides to go on an undercover mission with Mo and Rainwater to investigate. When her car breaks down, a strange man gives her a ride. He proves to be the serial killer with Monica as his new target, but before she can fight him, Mo shoots him dead.

The tense scene and the satisfying conclusion make it a compelling watch, and the episode highlights the real-life murders of native women.

3) The unbranding of Ranch Hand Wade

Still from the show (Image via Yellowstone)

In season 3, episode 9 of Yellowstone, Walker is branded as a ranch hand, slacks in his work, and refuses specific duties. When Rip and others think of killing him, John gives him a chance.

For that chance, Walker must punish Wade for his offenses by cutting off his brand from his chest and hanging him to death. The moment is gruesome and barbaric as it dehumanizes the ranch hands and highlights the brutal way in which disloyalty is punished.

4) Roarke’s death through a snake bite

Still from the show (Image via Yellowstone)

By the time John emerges from the coma, in the first episode of season 4, Rip wants revenge. He reaches Roarke with a water cooler and asks if it belongs to him. However, Roarke and the viewers are oblivious that Rip has carried a rattlesnake inside the cooler.

The snake attacks Rourke, who succumbs to the poison. The scene is shocking as it comes out of nowhere and is unexpected, making it a memorable opening to the season.

5) Lee Dutton’s death

Still from the show (Image via Yellowstone)

Season 1 starts strong with many unexpected things happening from the first episode. Lee Dutton is introduced to the viewers as John's eldest son, and viewers expect that his character will live long.

However, during Lee's attempt to get back a herd of cattle stolen from the ranch, he is shot point-blank by Robert Long. The pilot episode sets the stage for future violence and rivalries and conveys that anything can happen in Yellowstone.

Viewers are welcome to review the list containing some of the series' wildest episodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback