6 best Pamela Bach shows and movies to watch in tribute of star's death at 62

Pamela Bach was an American actress, who passed away on March 5, 2025. The actress was the ex-wife of popular actor David Hasselhoff, whom she met on the sets of Knight Rider. The two also worked for a long time on the popular show Baywatch.

Ad

The actress was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma and she did modelling as a teenager. The actress has appeared in several shows and movies like Route 66, Castle Rock, Otherworld, Baywatch, and Cheers.

Viewers who would like to watch some of the shows and movies that Pamela Bach appeared in, in tribute to her untimely passing, can check the list below.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Know of Prairie the Shaman? Find out more RIGHT HERE

Baywatch, Sirens, and other movies and shows featuring Pamela Bach

1) Baywatch (1989)

Ad

Trending

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Created by Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz, and Gregory J. Bonann, this drama series, focused on a group of lifeguards, who patrol the beaches of Los Angeles. The show starred David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, and others.

Ad

The show focused on the personal and professional lives of the lifeguards and included topics like drowning, shark attacks, and earthquakes. Pamela Bach starred in the show as Kaye Morgan, who is the owner of a cafe and it is one of her most remembered performances.

Where to watch - Prime Video

2) Sirens (1993)

Jayne Brook starred in Sirens - Source: Getty

Starring Jayne Brook, Liza Snyder, and others, this Canadian-American crime drama series was created by Ann Lewis Hamilton. The show revolved around the personal and professional life of three rookie women Pittsburgh police officers.

Ad

While one of them is dealing with a failing marriage, the other is a single mom, and the third has an aggressive attitude, which causes problems in her job. Pamela Bach had a recurring role in the series as a psychologist.

Where to watch - Prime Video

3) Celebrity Big Brother (2018)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the Dutch show, this British TV reality game show centers around a bunch of celebrity contestants, who must stay inside a house and remain isolated from the outside world. Each week, one of them is evicted by public voting and the last person remaining is the winner.

Ad

Pamela Bach entered the show as a contestant during its eighth season in 2011 and was the second person to get evicted. The show has many versions worldwide and remains one of the most popular reality show formats.

Where to watch - Prime Video

4) Rumble Fish (1983)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola and based on a novel by S.E. Hinton, this drama movie, stars Matt Dillon, Mickey Rourke, Diane Lane, and others. The movie is about a former gang leader, who is respected in the community and goes by the name of Motorcycle Boy (Rourke) and his younger and rebellious brother, Rusty (Dillon), who wants to become like his brother.

Ad

The movie was noted for its avant-garde style of direction and has a noir feel. Experts noted that the movie’s cinematography made allusions to French New Wave cinema and German Expressionism. Pamela Bach had a minor role in the movie.

Where to watch - Prime Video

5) The Young and the Restless (1973)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Created by William J Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, this soap opera, stars Sally McDonald, Conal O’Brien, Owen Renfroe, and others. The show began airing in 1973 and initially revolved around the relationship between the wealthy Brooks family and the working class Foster family.

Ad

However, the show has gone through various changes in its decades-old run and continued to focus itself around new families like the Abbotts and the Williamses. The opera is one of most famous soaps and Pamela Bach had an appearance on the show as Mari Jo Mason.

Where to watch - Prime Video

6) Cheers (1982)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Ted Danson, Shelley Long, Pamela Bach, and others, this sitcom was created by Glen and Les Charles along with James Burrows. The show revolves around the titular bar in Boston, where different people come up to drink, socialize, and relax. The show’s protagonist is the bar’s owner and bartender, Sam Malone, a womanizer and a former relief pitcher for the Boston Red Sox.

Ad

The show’s ensemble cast includes waitresses, bartenders, and a few regular customers. The series was one of the most popular shows and enjoyed massive appeal among its audiences. Bach appeared in the show as Bonnie.

Where to watch - Prime Video

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a show or movie of their liking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback