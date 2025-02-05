6 best Teo Yoo performances to watch if you loved him in The Recruit season 2

Teo Yoo is a South Korean actor. His breakout role was in the movie Leto, where he essayed the role of Soviet singer Viktor Tsoi. The actor continued to work on TV and screen and even won the Blue Dragon Award for Best New Actor.

After starring in the movie Past Lives, the BAFTA nominee gained recognition for his expressive and nuanced acting and ability to take up complex roles. He was recently seen in The Recruit season 2, where he plays a South Korean NIS agent with sharpness and élan and has received rave reviews for his performance.

Viewers who enjoyed him in the series can check the list for some of his other performances.

Leto, Past Lives, and other performances by Teo Yoo

1) Leto (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Kirill Serebrennikov, this musical movie features Teo Yoo and is based on the lives of two Soviet rock musicians, Viktor Tsoi and Mike Naumenko. Set in the 1980s, the film depicts the Leningrad underground music scene in rock.

The acclaimed movie was nominated for the prestigious Palme d’Or award, and Yoo gave a stunning portrayal as Viktor, who was the co-founder of a band. His spirited performance catapulted him to international fame.

2) Past Lives (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from The Movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Greta Lee and Teo Yoo, this romantic drama, directed by Celine Song and based on some real-life events of the director’s life, is one of the most popular films of the actor.

The movie follows Nora (Greta), who moves to New York to start a new life and has a complicated relationship with her childhood friend Hae-Sung (Teo). The two spend decades trying to understand their relationship and go in and out of each other’s lives. Teo's heartfelt portrayal of a complex person in love earned him a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

3) Love to Hate You (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Starring Teo Yoo and Kim Ok-vin, this South Korean romantic comedy series directed by Kim Jung-kwon is about two opposite people who are forced to date each other. On the one hand is Yeo Mi-ran (Kim), a strong lawyer who does not think much about men and hates losing out to them.

And then there is Nam Kang-ho (Teo), who is a romantic movie superstar but has an aversion to women. Teo does a compellingly realistic portrayal of an arrogant film star who begins to soften with love, and the series is an endearing watch.

4) New Year Blues (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Hong Ji-young, this 2021 film is led by an ensemble cast featuring Kim Kang-woo, Teo Yoo, and Yu In-na, among others. The South Korean romantic comedy movie revolves around four couples and the stories that either brought them together or apart amidst the new year.

The heartfelt movie is all about finding love amidst changing life events like personal issues and a divorce. Teo plays the role of Rae-hwan, a paralympic athlete who faces prejudice from people. The actor gives a sensitive and nuanced performance.

5) Decision to Leave (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from The Movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Tang Wei and Park Hae-il, this South Korean neo-noir romantic mystery movie directed by Park Chan-wook is about a married detective who investigates the death of a man. In the course of his investigation, the detective finds himself unwittingly falling for the man’s widow, who is also a suspect.

The acclaimed movie was nominated for the Palme d’Or and has received numerous nominations from BAFTA, Blue Dragon awards, and more. Park even won the Best Director award at Cannes. Teo Yoo makes a brief cameo in the movie as director Lee and delivers a commanding performance even in a short role.

6) Music Adventure by Accident (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Kim Ji Woo and starring Teo Yoo, Kian 84, and others, this series revolves around Kian84, who is an adventurous person and has traveled from the Amazon to the Uyuni Salt Flats. He has also traveled across various countries like India and Madagascar.

But as an acclaimed webtoon artist, he only has one dream left that he has not been able to accomplish until now, and that is of becoming a singer. Teo plays a host, and along with Kian84, the two try to find musical inspiration.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie or show of their liking.

