6 shows to watch if you liked Slow Horses

Starring Gary Oldman, Olivia Cooke, Kristin Scott Thomas, and others, Slow Horses is a British spy thriller based on the series of novels by Mick Herron.

The show revolves around a team of MI5 agents, who are assigned to the Slough House. It is a division of intelligence, where agents who don’t have the capabilities to become real agents are assigned.

The show particularly focuses on River (Jack Lowden), who tries to get out of the Slough House, while the head of the division, an obnoxious but gifted former agent, Jackson (Oldman), heads the team.

The show is full of spy drama, action thrills, and espionage.

1) Liaison (Apple TV+)

Still from the show (Image via Apple TV+)

Directed by Stephen Hopkins and starring Eva Green and Vincent Cassel, this British-French thriller series focusses on two agents and former lovers. They must work together to stop international cyberattacks on the U.K.

The series also focusses on their troubled relationship and past secrets. Like Slow Horses, the show is a spy thriller set in the U.K and has plenty of action, drama, and high-stakes.

2) Rabbit Hole (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Kiefer Sutherland and created by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, this spy thriller revolves around a corporate espionage agent, John (Kiefer). And he is known for leaving a trail of lies and deceit.

But things take a turn when a cabal frames him for murder and now John must race against time to clear his name. Like Slow Horses, the series is a spy thriller and has a snappy direction, high-stakes plot, and all the intrigue of a spy thriller.

3) The Ipcress File (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the novel by Len Deighton, this British cold war spy thriller directed by James Watkins, stars Joe Cole, Lucy Boynton, and others. The series revolves around Harry (Cole), who is a British Army Corporal and also works as a smuggler in East and West Berlin.

When caught, Harry must work as an undercover spy for the British Intelligence and find a missing nuclear scientist. Like Slow Horses, the show is a spy thriller, has the same atmosphere, and is full of tension and intrigue.

4) Homeland (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the Israeli series, Prisoners of War, this espionage thriller developed by Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa, stars Claire Danes in the titular role. The show revolves around Carrie, who is a CIA officer with bipolar disorder.

Carrie becomes convinced that her colleague who was abducted by al-Qaeda, has turned into an enemy of the State. She must now face various struggles to prove the truth.

Like Slow Horses, the show is an intriguing thriller and has fast-paced action. The series is critically acclaimed and is a must-watch.

5) Treason (Netflix)

Still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Starring Olga Kurylenko, Charlie Cox, and others, this British spy thriller created by Matt Charman, revolves around an MI6 agent, Adam (Cox). Adam suddenly becomes the new head of the organization after his senior is poisoned.

After a chance meeting with a Russian spy, Adam soon begins to question his life and career. And goes on a quest to find his place as he juggles politics and family.

Like Slow Horses, the series is a spy thriller and has contemplative elements with an intriguing storyline.

6) Patriot (Amazon Prime Video)

Still from the show (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Created by Steven Conrad, this spy drama stars Michael Dorman, Kurtwood Smith, and others. The show revolves around an intelligence officer, John (Dorman), who must stop Iran from going nuclear.

He adopts the identity of an industrial engineer to blend in and the series is fast-paced. It also has espionage drama and a dash of dark comedy.

Like Slow Horses, the series is a spy thriller that promises to offer the same level of adrenaline.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a show of their liking.

