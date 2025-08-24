7 actors you probably forgot appeared in True Blood

HBO's True Blood, which made its debut in 2008, is based on The Southern Vampire Mysteries book series by Charlaine Harris. The show follows Sookie Stackhouse, a waitress in Louisiana, who possesses the gift of mind-reading. When her town's vampires come out to the world, her life changes completely.

Throughout its run, True Blood featured a diverse cast of talented actors who made powerful, though often short, appearances. Their works gave several story arcs involving personal history and supernatural politics more depth.

Fans might have forgotten, but True Blood had multiple guest stars, including Lizzy Caplan, Dean Norris, and more. Below is the list of seven actors who were on True Blood.

Lizzy Caplan to Kevin McHale: 7 stars you forgot appeared in True Blood

1) Kevin McHale as Neil Jones

Kevin McHale (Image via Instagram/@kevinmchale)

Viewers are introduced to Kevin McHale in season 1 episodes Escape from Dragon House and Cold Ground. He plays Neil Jones, an assistant to coroner Mike Spencer, and works to process burned bodies connected to early vampire killings.

His presence provided forensic reality to the early mystery. After recognizing his notable role from Glee, fans might found this cameo unexpected in True Blood.

2) Joe Manganiello as Alcide Herveaux

Joe Manganiello in Bottom of the 9th (Image via Prime Video)

Joe Manganiello made his True Blood debut in season 3 as Sookie Stackhouse's romantic interest, Alcide Herveaux, a werewolf pack leader. His storyline spanned five seasons and ended in his death in Fire in the Hole (season 7).

As a pack leader, he fought rival wolf packs, rid his people of vampire influence, and handled pack politics while juggling Sookie's romantic relationships. Alcide became a memorable character in the series.

The actor is known for being a part of movies like Bottom of the 9th, Magic Mike, and more.

3) Scott Foley as law enforcement personnel

Scott Foley in Scandal (Image via Prime Video)

Scott Foley, who starred in Scandal and Felicity, appears in True Blood as a law enforcement officer, Patrick Davins. His role is so minor that fans frequently overlook it on the first watch, but he still appeared in 10 episodes.

Patrick led Terry Bellefleur's platoon while serving in Iraq as a Marine. One night, when Patrick and Terry got drunk and things got out of control, an Iraqi woman cursed them. Now, one of them dying is the only way to lift the curse.

4) Christopher Meloni as Vampire Authority leader

Christopher Meloni in Law & Order (Image via Prime Video)

In the season 5, Christopher Meloni plays a Vampire Authority agent who is tasked with questioning Bill and Eric in True Blood.

In the episode, Bill and Eric are taken prisoner and tortured with UV light and silver infusions. Imposing and politically motivated, Meloni's character emerges as a figure of authority who rejects Bill's request for mercy. His brief presence provides a legal arc to a vampire drama.

He is widely popular for his stint as Detective Elliot Stabler in Law and Order.

5) Evan Rachel Wood as Sophie-Anne Leclerq

Evan Rachel Wood in Barefoot (Image via Prime Video)

In seasons 2-4 of True Blood, Evan Rachel Wood plays Louisiana's vampire queen, Sophie-Anne Leclerq. She is first introduced in the episode, Frenzy, which takes place in the midst of vampire politics and Sookie's rising popularity. The plot follows her as she navigates alliances as a cash-strapped yet regal figure.

Since then, the actress has starred in multiple TV shows and films. She is famous for her main role in HBO's Westworld. Evan Rached Wood was also a part of films like Frozen II, Charlie Countryman, and The Ides of March.

6) Lizzy Caplan as Amy Burley

Lizzy Caplan in Now You See Me 2 (Image via Prime Video)

The popular Mean Girls star was also a brief part the show, where she played Amy Burley. Amy, a V addict, briefly dated Sookie's brother, Jason Stackhouse. However, Amy's death during season 1 ended her time on True Blood. She only appeared in future episodes through flashbacks, and left a lasting impact on Jason's life despite her short appearance in his life.

Lizzy Caplan made her debut with Freaks and Geeks, and later went on to star in films like Now You See Me 2, Cobweb, The Interview, and more.

7) Dean Norris as Sookie's Kidnapper

Dean Norris in Breaking Bad (Image via Amazon)

The renowned actor Dean Norris played Leon in the episode Shake and Fingerpop. Under the direction of The Fellowship of the Sun, Leon pretended to be a limousine driver to kidnap Sookie.

Leon was unaware of Sookie's telepathic abilities and only knew that she would be the only human in the group. Hence, Bill Compton immediately jumps to Sookie's help after she reads Leon's mind and understands his scheme.

Dean Norris has appeared in numerous TV shows and films such as Breaking Bad, Claws, Under the Dome, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and more.

All seven seasons of True Blood are available to stream on Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and JioHotstar.

