7 shocking betrayals in 'The Walking Dead’

The Walking Dead ran for 11 seasons and showcased a cinematic view of what a zombie apocalypse could do to a community. While the survivors tried to stay alive, many characters were seen plotting and scheming against others. Hence, several betrayals in the show shocked the fans throughout its run.

Whether it was Dwight who betrayed his confidants, or Gregory doing the same, The Walking Dead kept its fans on the hook with surprising twists and turns. And even though these betrayers had unexpected exits, fans loved them, hyping the plot.

Gregory's plot against Maggie, and 6 other shocking betrayals in The Walking Dead

1) Eugene's commitment to Negan

Initially, Eugene seemed like a coward, however, his true loyalty was revealed when he betrayed Rick's group because of his allegiance to Negan. His actions led to significant losses for the group. But Eugene later sought redemption by contributing to Negan's defeat, showing his complex character and development.

2) Gregory's scheming against Maggie

After losing Hilltop's leadership to Maggie, Gregory plotted against her to have her killed. He manipulated a mourning father into a potential assassination, then lured Maggie into a trap. However, Maggie did not fall for his trap and executed Gregory, ending his treacherous schemes.

3) Shane's plan to kill Rick

Shane transformed into a villain when he executed a betrayal of the highest order. In season 2, he asked Rick to meet him at a secluded area with the intent to kill him and ultimately take over leadership.

This act shattered their once-strong friendship and forced Rick to change his course of ways to continue his life. Shane's death marked a crucial turning point in the series.

4) Dwight's betrayal towards the saviors

Dwight has always been a loyal member of the Saviors. But he turned against Negan after facing personal losses and witnessing the group's brutality. His betrayal was an important factor in the downfall of the Saviors and showcased his transition from being an antagonist to ally.

5) Nicholas's plot leading to Noah's death

In a desperate need for survival, Nicholas left Noah alone during a walker attack, which eventually led to Noah's death. Fans were shocked to see his act of cowardice, shattering the group's trust in him. This scene in The Walking Dead also shed light on the harsh realities of the post-apocalyptic world.

6) Lydia getting decieved by Alpha

Alpha, the leader of the Whisperers, took an unexpected decision by manipulating her daughter Lydia by convincing her that the group was weak and needed to be abandoned. Lydia's return to her mother featured some of the most devastating consequences in the show, including the deaths of several key characters.

7) Otis's sacrifice for Shane

During season 2, a lack in supply runs caused Otis and Shane to be trapped by walkers. To survive and live, Shane shot Otis in the leg, leaving him behind to ensure his escape. This scene of self-preservation led to Otis's death and made fans question Shane's character as well as his ethics.

In a certain way, the show has shown human nature during the hardest situations. Through all its seasons, it explores the complexities of human instincts through its characters' betrayals.

These moments not only shocked viewers but also gave the show a newer vision. Each betrayal served as a reminder of the fine line between survival and morality in a world ruled by the undead. At present, all of its seasons are available to stream on Netflix for fans.

