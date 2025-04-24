7 shows to watch if you liked Prime Video’s The Not Very Grand Tour

The Not Very Grand Tour (2025) is Prime Video's newest addition for automobile enthusiasts worldwide. Join the iconic automobile trio—James May, Richard Hammond, and Jeremy Clarkson—through archival footage as they go on adventures and test drive some of the loudest and flashiest cars.

The four-episode special revisits memorable moments from the past six seasons of The Grand Tour, with narration from the cast. While some viewers complained about not having much new footage, many others enjoyed seeing the trio back on screen, with their hilarious commentary and unbridled enthusiasm for all things cars.

For fans of The Not Very Grand Tour on Prime Video, here are some other shows to check out!

Top Gear, Cars of the People, and other shows if you liked The Not Very Grand Tour

1) Top Gear (2002-2022)

James May and Richard Hammond in Top Gear (Image via YouTube/Top Gear)

In this OG automobile review show, viewers can watch the trio—James May, Richard Hammond, and Jeremy Clarkson—get up to chaotic shenanigans as they test drive and review cars and bikes. Do the automobiles live up to the hype? Watch a decade of footage to find out.

Fans of The Not Very Grand Tour will enjoy the origin story of the presenter trio, with years' worth of lore, friendship, and intricate knowledge on some of the world's best—and worst—vehicles.

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) Cars of the People (2014-2016)

James May in Cars of the People (Image via YouTube/BBC Studios)

James May sets off on a solo adventure, retracing the history and origins of vehicles while exploring the odd, interesting, and funny world of automobiles. From microcars to understanding the social status that comes with owning a Rolls-Royce, May guides viewers through the interesting intersection of human history and vehicles.

The Not Very Grand Tour fans can learn more about the world of automobiles through one of the show's most popular presenters. While it doesn't have much of the trio's banter, the jokes and references from Top Gear will keep fans entertained.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) Top Gear USA (2010-2016)

Foust and Ferrara in Top Gear USA (Image via YouTube/Top Gear)

Comedian Adam Ferrara, champion racer Tanner Foust, and race analyst Rutledge Wood team up to embark on wild adventures, testing cars in flashy situations in this USA version of the hit British series. The show delivers a high-stakes environment where car enthusiasts put some of the world's best cars to the test.

Top Gear USA and The Not Very Grand Tour follow similar formats and feature some of the biggest automobile enthusiasts in the world.

Where to watch: Peacock

4) Throttle House (2011-Present)

The Throttle House duo (Image via YouTube/Throttle House)

Emulating the Top Gear trio, Thomas and James started a YouTube channel named Throttle House. The duo reviews old and new cars, sometimes pitting them against each other to see which one is better. Their friendship, passion for cars, and funny banter have earned them over 3 million subscribers.

Fans of The Not Very Grand Tour who enjoy a perfect mix of automobile knowledge, road trips, and chemistry between the presenters will enjoy all the videos on Throttle House.

Where to watch: YouTube

5) Autoalex Cars (2023-Present)

An episode from Autoalex's channel (Image via YouTube/Autoalex Cars)

In the YouTube automobile multiverse, several interrelated car vloggers—such as Car Throttle, Top Dead Centre, and AutoAlex—provide exciting adventures in their car reviews while taking on high-stakes challenges. Originally from Car Throttle, Alex Kersten diverged to start his own YouTube channel.

Fans of The Not Very Grand Tour will enjoy the years of content from these channels, along with a fun dose of camaraderie between people who simply love automobiles.

Where to watch: YouTube

6) Resurrected Rides (2024)

A still of Redd from the show (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Comedian Chris Redd brings fun and adventure to this show about giving older vehicles a makeover and reviving them to their full potential. Redd and his team of car experts meet equally enthusiastic automobile aficionados to help fix their cars with a heartwarming backstory.

Fans of The Not Very Grand Tour will enjoy this straightforward documentation of bringing retro rides back to life. Redd brings the comic relief that makes the show an entertaining evening binge.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Gordon, Gino & Fred's Road Trip (2018-Present)

The foodie trio in a camper van (Image via YouTube/Gordon, Gino, and Fred: Road Trip)

Chefs and food experts Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo, and Fred Sirieix go on a road trip adventure across Europe (and later Greece and the United States), exploring local cuisines and sharing their love for food.

Fans of The Not Very Grand Tour enjoy the show for its moments of friendship, adventure, and friendly banter. This show features all that in the food world, giving fans a change in scenery but some very familiar emotions!

Where to watch: Prime Video

Interested viewers can also check out James May's other solo TV shows, like James May: The Reassembler (which focuses on household objects), James May's Toy Stories (exploring olden-day toys in the modern world), and James May's Man Lab (where he relearns traditional skills).

