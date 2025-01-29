7 shows to watch if you liked Professor T

Professor T. is a crime investigation drama series, starring Ben Miller, Emma Naomi, Barney White, Sarah Woodward, and Juliet Aubrey, among others. It premiered on PBS on July 11, 2021, and was renewed twice, with its latest season released in March 2024.

The story revolved around Professor Jasper Tempest, a criminologist specializing in theft and murders. He was a graduate from Cambride University, and had OCD.

While there has been an announcement for season 4 of the show, there is no date yet. So, while we wait for the latest season of Professor T., here is a list of similar shows.

Sherlock, Luther, Numb3rs, and four more investigative series similar to Professor T.

1) House (2004) - Netflix, Prime Video

Hugh Laurie, playing the character of Dr. House in House. (Image via Netflix)

House is a medical drama series released on Fox. It ran for eight seasons till 2012. The show follows Dr. Gregory House, a cynical but sharp medical practitioner known for his unconventional methods, which often put him at odds with his colleagues. Apart from Hugh Laurie, it stars Lisa Edelstein, Omar Epps, and Robert Leonard.

2) Sherlock (2010) - Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu

Sherlock Holmes, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, alongside James Moriarty. (Image via Hulu)

Based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's detective stories, Sherlock is a crime drama released on BBC One in the UK, and PBS in the U.S. The series consists of four seasons, the last of which was released three years after the third season. It has 13 episodes in total, including a special, released in 2016. It follows the story of a young detective residing at 221 Baker Street in London.

3) Psych (2006) - Netflix, Prime Video

The lead actors of Psych the series, also adapted into a movie. (Image via Peacock)

Psych is an American crime comedy-drama starring James Roday and Dule Hill as two detectives, Shawn and Gus. Shawn pretends to have psychic abilities and opens up a private detective agency called Psych to assist the police. Throughout the series, he has to prove his innocence, as the police grow suspicious of his 'inside' knowledge.

With its eight-season series and three movie adaptations, Psych won many awards, including two ASCAP Awards, and an Imagen Foundation Award.

4) Luther (2010) - Amazon Prime Video

Idris Elba playing John Luther in Luther, the series. (Image via BBC)

Luther is a British crime thriller originally released on the BBC Network, and available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It stars Idris Elba as the titular Detective Luther, alongside Ruth Wilson, Steven Mackintosh, and Indira Varma. The first season released on May 4, 2010, and the series ran for a total of five seasons.

Netflix released a spin-off movie called Luther: The Fallen Sun in March 2023. The series won 16 awards and 71 nominations throughout its run.

5) Prime Target (2025) - Apple TV, Prime Video

Leo Woodall as Edward Brooks in Apple TV's latest series, Prime Target. (Image via Apple TV)

Released on January 22, 2025, on Apple TV, and shot mostly in London and Windsor in the UK, Prime Target is a miniseries centered on mathematics. Edward Brooks, played by Leo Woodall, is a mathematical genius who discovers that his work on prime numbers can grant him access to every computer in the world.

Other actors in this Apple TV exclusive include Quintessa Swindell, Sidse Knudsen, David Morrissey, Stephen Rea, and more. There are four episodes in the miniseries, with two released on January 22, and the rest coming out by February.

6) Numb3rs (2005) - Apple TV, Prime Video

Special Agent Don Eppes from Numb3rs. (Image via Prime Video)

Numb3rs is a crime drama that aired first in January 2005, and continued for six seasons till March 2010. The show, with its total of 118 episodes, stars Rob Morrow in the lead role, alongside David Krumholtz, Judd Hirsch and more. It follows the story of the Eppes family, the FBI, and the scientists at California Institute of Science.

The series won several awards, including two BMI TV Music Awards.

7) Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013) - Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock

Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher in a still from Brooklyn Nine-Nine. (Image via Netflix)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a light-hearted crime sitcom with an ensemble cast, featuring Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews and more.

After 153 episodes and eight seasons, the series came to an end in August 2021. It won 21 awards and 138 nominations in total.

Apart from these titles, some notable series similar to Professor T. include Bones, Elementary, and Lie to Me.

