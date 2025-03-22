7 shows to watch if you liked The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time is a modern fantasy based on Robert Jordan's bestselling series. It follows Moiraine, an Aes Sedai, searching for the Dragon Reborn, a prophesied savior who could save or destroy the world. The show blends destiny, magic, and political intrigue in a rich fantasy setting.

Rosamund Pike shines as Moiraine, delivering a strong and refined performance. With a talented cast, including Daniel Henney and Zoë Robins, the world feels immersive. Featuring stunning visuals and intricate storytelling, the series has a growing fan base but is still establishing itself in modern fantasy TV.

The action, mystery, & character-driven plots put Wheel of Time on a big pedestal. And if one epic fantasy isn’t enough, there are plenty more to explore. Here are seven shows to dive into next.

1) Game of Thrones (Max)

Still from Game of Thrones (Image via Max)

Game of Thrones is television's fantasy redefiner. Set in the world of George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire novels, the series takes place in the dark, politicized world of Westeros. There are power battles, backstabbings, and dragons. It's an expansive epic where no one is safe and every choice has a cost.

The cast delivered unforgettable performances, with Emilia Clarke as Daenerys, Kit Harington as Jon Snow, and Peter Dinklage as Tyrion. The show's intricate plot, twists, and grand production earned 59 Emmy Awards, including Best Drama Series.

For Wheel of Time fans, Game of Thrones has the same combination of political drama, multi-dimensional characters, and sweeping world-building. Both series explore deeply the conflict between power and destiny.

2) Dune Prophecy (Max)

Still from Dune: Prophecy (Image via Max)

Dune: Prophecy is a prequel set 10,000 years before Dune, exploring the origins of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood. It delves into politics, mysticism, and power, shaping the world of Dune. Starring Emily Watson and Olivia Williams, the series promises epic storytelling and stunning visuals, with Denis Villeneuve as executive producer.

For fans of The Wheel of Time, Dune: Prophecy offers a similar mix of intricate mythology and high drama. Both stories delve into the struggle between destiny and free will, making them perfect pairs.

3) The Witcher (Netflix)

The Witcher is a dark fantasy series based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s books, blending monster-slaying action with political intrigue. The story follows Geralt of Rivia, a brooding monster hunter, as his path intertwines with Princess Ciri and the sorceress Yennefer. It’s a tale of destiny, magic, and moral ambiguity, set in a richly layered world.

Henry Cavill's Geralt is beloved with his signature grit and dry humor. Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan are great as Yennefer and Ciri, adding depth to the show's emotions. The show's engaging premise and layered characters have attracted a dedicated fan base and praise for action scenes and world-building.

For Wheel of Time enthusiasts, The Witcher offers the same excellent blend of epic adventure and character drama.

4) The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

Still from The Rings of Power (Image via Prime Video)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a prequel show set thousands of years before The hobbit. The series traces the power of Sauron, the creation of the Rings of Power, and alliances that forged Middle-earth. Best viewed live: A timeless tale of great and terrible heroism, the struggle of light against darkness framed with stunning visuals.

The ensemble cast (Jonathan Majors as Jon Snow, Morfydd Clark Galadriel, and Robert Aramayo) of the iconic roles have been well served in terms of charisma. From the production design to cinematography, the work of the show is nothing short of a marvel with glories through sheer scale and meticulousness just like The Wheel of Time.

If you loved The Wheel of Time, you can literally dip right into The Rings Of Power as it is like an epic follow-up of the kind.

5) His Dark Materials (Max)

His Dark Materials is a fantasy TV series based on Philip Pullman's popular trilogy. The series is about Lyra Belacqua, a young and fierce heroine, and Will Parry, a teenage boy from our universe, who finds dark things about parallel universes, obscure particles called Dust, and an oppressive government called the Magisterium.

It is a story of rebellion, fate, and resistance to control. Dafne Keen brings Lyra to life with a commanding but emotional performance. Ruth Wilson is hauntingly captivating as Mrs. Coulter, and James McAvoy adds depth to the character of Lord Asriel.

The show's rich world-building and emotional depth gave it recognition from critics in the form of a BAFTA for Special, Visual & Graphic Effects. For fans of The Wheel of Time, His Dark Materials is similarly a combination of epic adventure and introspective themes.

6) The Last Kingdom (Netflix/Prime Video)

Still from The Last Kingdom (Image via Netflix)

The Last Kingdom is a 9th-century historical drama series set in England, combining visceral warfare with state politics. Uhtred of Bebbanburg, born Saxon and raised Viking warrior, fights for loyalty, identity, and reclaiming his family estate. It's survival, honor, and the birth of a nation, with grit and emotion. Alexander Dreymon leads the cast as Uhtred, portraying the character gruff and multifaceted.

The supporting cast, such as David Dawson as King Alfred and Eliza Butterworth as Aelswith, adds depth to the series' tapestry of characters. The series was praised for its historical authenticity, gripping storyline, and throbbing action sequences. For fans of The Wheel of Time, The Last Kingdom offers a similar mix of epic grandeur and character-based drama.

7) The Legend of The Seeker (Prime Video)

The Legend of The Seeker (Iamge via Prime Video)

The 1990s were a golden age for epic fantasy novels, and Terry Goodkind's The Sword of Truth series was among the hottest and longest-running ones. The books were adapted into Legend of the Seeker, a two-year television series. The series follows Richard Cypher (acted by Craig Horner), the "Seeker of Truth," and his friends as they fight against tyranny and evil.

The adaptation softened some of the book’s darker elements but kept The Wheel of Time’s core themes— a prophesied hero, a powerful sorceress order, and destiny-driven events. Like Robert Jordan, Terry Goodkind is highly respected in epic fantasy, making the adaptation exciting for fans. However, Legend of the Seeker was cut short after 44 episodes due to a failed ABC-SyFy deal. Despite this, it remains an engaging, accessible high-fantasy series.

For fans of The Wheel of Time, these seven shows deliver the same mix of epic storytelling, rich world-building, and unforgettable characters. From magical quests to political intrigue, each series offers a unique journey into the fantastical.

