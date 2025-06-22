7 underrated Bob's Burgers episodes to watch

Bob's Burgers is an animated comedy series that started in 2011. It was created by Loren Bouchard. The show is about Bob Belcher, who owns a small burger joint, and his family, which includes his wife Linda, and their children Tina, Gene, and Louise. It shows how they deal with normal life and strange events in their seaside town.

While several episodes of Bob's Burgers have gained notable recognition, some remain lesser-known among casual viewers. These episodes often feature inventive plots, subtle character development, and moments of humor that contribute meaningfully to the series.

This list explores seven such episodes that, while not widely discussed, offer a distinct perspective on what the show has to offer.

Disclaimer: This list is based on the author's personal opinion and not based on official rankings.

Exploring the seven underrated episodes of Bob's Burgers

1) Uncle Teddy (Season 4, episode 14)

A still from Bob's Burgers (Image via Amazon)

Uncle Teddy circles around Teddy, a popular side character who is Bob's loyal helper and friend. In this episode, Bob and Linda leave Teddy to watch the kids while they go to a burger gathering. Teddy really wants to be a part of the family, and this is evident when he tries to connect with Tina, Gene, and Louise. But his efforts often go horribly wrong, which is very funny.

This Bob's Burgers episode stands out because it shows Teddy's longing to join and his loneliness, which are things that are often ignored. Teddy goes from being a funny friend to the emotional center of the story.

Uncle Teddy is a touching and entertaining episode that many fans have not given enough credit for because the humor is warm and real. It makes people think about how important family and friends are, which is a big part of Bob's Burgers.

2) Aquaticism (Season 7, episode 14)

A still from Bob's Burgers (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

In Aquaticism, Louise and Tina devise a creative scheme to salvage the crumbling local aquarium. To take advantage of a tax exemption for religious organizations, they create a phony religion known as "Aquaticism." The girls' business is persuading dubious adults—including an IRS agent—that their new faith is authentic.

The episode deftly parodies bureaucracy, religion, and invention. It also emphasizes the sisters' special relationship and inventive capacities. The prose strikes a mix between keen social satire and ridiculousness.

One of the good episodes that usually goes unnoticed is Aquaticism, which shows how Bob's Burgers combines humor with careful narrative.

3) Dream a Little Bob of Bob (Season 11, episode 1)

A still from Bob's Burgers (Image via Amazon)

The first episode of season 11, titled Dream a Little Bob of Bob, takes viewers on a fun trip into Bob's mind. Bob dreams that he has shrunk to a tiny size and is able to move through a strange world full of moving household items after falling asleep in his car.

Unlike most shows, this one stands out because of its creative use of images to tell a story and its strange tone. In a creative and unique way, it shows Bob's worries and dreams. Dream a Little Bob of Bob is an artistically ambitious episode that didn't get as much fan attention, but it should be praised for pushing the limits of the show.

4) Bridge Over Troubled Rudy (Season 11, episode 19)

A still from Bob's Burgers (Image via Disney+)

The Belcher children assist pal Rudy in the Bridge Over Troubled Rudy in retrieving a valued model bridge from his father's residence. The goal presents challenges that test the children's devotion to each other and their friendship. Bob tries meditation to help with the tension in the meantime.

The episode really shines with its mix of family dynamics and sincere friendship. It shows Bob's Burgers as more than simply a comedy and gently explores topics of mental health and human development.

Bridge Over Troubled Rudy is underappreciated for its careful technique combined with a light-hearted narrative.

5) Tell Me Dumb Thing Good (Season 11, episode 21)

A still from Bob's Burgers (Image via Hulu)

Linda takes center stage in Tell Me Dumb Thing Good, as she guides the youngsters in imaginatively decorating a garbage can for a local contest. However, a thwarted effort leads to a humorous investigation into the perpetrator.

This episode highlights Linda's unique, creative character and the family's overall effort. It also introduces her continuous rivalry with Cynthia, which provides both humor and drama. The episode's beauty stems from its embrace of small-town culture and artistic expression, making it a hidden treasure in the series.

6) If You Love It So Much, Why Don’t You Marionette? (Season 9, episode 18)

A still from Bob's Burgers (Image via Hulu)

Louise finds herself facing a challenge to her self-confidence in If You Love It So Much, Why Don’t You Marionette? She must confront vulnerability and self-doubt when she meets a grumpy marionette theater owner who rejects her ideas.

The episode is uncommon in presenting Louise's gentler side under her rough and cheeky appearance. It addresses resilience and rejection with a sensitive approach. Though it has emotional complexity, it is among the less talked-about episodes among viewers, so it deserves less credit for character growth.

7) The Belchies (Season 2, episode 1)

A still from Bob's Burgers (Image via Amazon)

In The Belchies, the Belcher kids go on a treasure hunt in an empty building near their restaurant, which is a fun nod to The Goonies. There are hidden paths, booby traps, and many laughs on their journey.

The Belchies has a fun concept, although later, flashier episodes can make it seem less important. But it perfectly captures the spirit of going on adventures as a kid and working together with one's siblings. It also mixes memories with the show's trademark humor, making it a delightful episode that more people should watch again.

Bob's Burgers is available for online streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV, and Disney+.

