8 best Grey's Anatomy episodes to re-watch if you love medical dramas

Created by Shonda Rhimes, Grey’s Anatomy, is one of the most popular and long-running medical dramas to grace the television screen. The show was one of the first few medical dramas to intertwine high-octane medical cases with the personal challenges of its staff.

Based on the interns and residents at the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital, the show primarily revolves around Dr. Meredith Grey (played by Ellen Pompeo), and her journey from a surgical intern to the chief of general surgery.

Viewers who want to watch some of the most memorable episodes of the long-standing show, can check the list below for eight episodes that one can re-watch.

Meredith's ex-patients showing up, her first day at work, and other memorable episodes to re-watch of Grey's Anatomy

1) “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story”

Still from the show (Image via ABC)

In season 14, episode 7 of Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith is in doubt about whether she should go for the Harper Avery award presentation. She is doubtful because a serious incident involving a roller coaster car falling off the track has happened at a county fair.

The episode is emotional as some of the patients remind Meredith and Alex of their former friends. The episode also focuses on Ben and Miranda’s marriage as Miranda is not happy with her husband’s decision to be a firefighter. The episode is therefore nostalgic.

2) “What a Difference a Day Makes”

Still from the show (Image via ABC)

In season 5, episode 22 of Grey’s Anatomy, the show is poised on an important note as Meredith and Derek are finally about to get married. As Izzie fights her stage IV metastatic cancer, Meredith decides to give Izzie and Alex Karev her wedding. The episode is heartfelt as the doctors also come to terms with George’s death.

The episode features a lavish Church wedding, has beautiful music, and celebrates two of the show’s most important couples. It is a wonderful break from the usual chaos of the medical drama and with George walking down Izzie down the aisle, it feels surreal.

3) “Silent All These Years”

Still from the show (Image via ABC)

In season 15, episode 19 of Grey’s Anatomy, the show addresses the sensitive issue of rape with empathy. The episode begins with a patient being hospitalized, due to rape. The hospital staff does their best to make it a safe environment and one of the most touching moments happens when ladies line the hallway as the survivor is carried for surgery.

The episode also deals with Jo’s story as she realises that she was placed for adoption as her biological mother was raped. The episode is significant as it involves frank discussions about the intrusive procedures survivors have to go through and talks about rape kits. A must-watch.

4) “Now or Never”

Still from the show (Image via ABC)

In season 5, episode 24 of Grey’s Anatomy, the episode is significant as it reveals that George was the one who stepped in front of a bus to save a pedestrian. While the doctors try their best to save George’s life, Izzie flatlines after her brain surgery. The episode also focuses on Meredith and Derek’s post-it wedding.

The episode showcases the doctors being anxious about their futures and the episode is one of the most heartbreaking ones as it features George’s death. The episode therefore tackles a lot of different important plotlines and is a significant moment in the show’s storyline.

5) “I Saw What I Saw”

Still from the show (Image via ABC)

In season 6, episode 6 of Grey’s Anatomy, the episode begins with the death of a patient that no one wants to claim. The episode also focuses on the merger between Mercy West and Seattle Grace. The episode is chaotic and significant as the hospital’s residents, go head-to-head and engage in a fight.

The episode also reveals who was responsible for the death and is fired. The episode introduced the characters of Jackson Avery and April Kepner to the viewers and brought depth to their characters. Making it a good standalone episode.

6) “Fear (of the Unknown)”

Still from the show (Image via ABC)

In season 10, episode 24 of Grey’s Anatomy, the episode punctuates a whole season dedicated to Cristina. The episode is significant as it features her goodbyes to the series and is extremely heartfelt and a must-watch for all devoted fans.

The show also breaks viewers' hearts as it showcases that things might not be good for Cristina’s health as some doctors have predicted. As she leaves for Switzerland, she leaves Meredith with the parting line, “He’s not the sun. You are.” The episode is one of the most memorable instances of the series.

7) “My Shot”

Still from the show (Image via ABC)

In season 16, episode 8 of Grey’s Anatomy, the episode features an important turning point in Meredith’s life as her career is on the line because of an insurance fraud that happened to save a patient. While the episode also marks the last appearance of Alex, the episode is important as it focuses on Meredith being grilled by a stern medical board.

Unfortunately, the board is led by the same neurosurgeon whose ignorance led to Derek’s death. In one of the most heartfelt moments, scores of patients whom Meredith has treated, come up to profess that she is, in fact, a brilliant doctor—making it a standout moment.

8) “A Hard Day’s Night”

Still from the show (Image via ABC)

In season 1, episode 1 of Grey’s Anatomy, the episode sets up some of the most iconic plot points of the famous show. The episode showcases how Meredith hooks up with a person at the bar, who turns out to be her boss. The episode therefore sets up the love angle between Meredith and Derek.

In the episode, the viewers also get introduced to the first patient, and the main cast of the show. It also focuses on the burgeoning friendship between Meredith and Cristina, which is one of the most famous friendships in pop culture. A must-watch.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose an episode of Grey’s Anatomy to re-watch.

