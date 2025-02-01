8 shows to watch if you liked Apple TV’s Foundation 

Josh Friedman and David S.Goyer's Foundation has become a popular Sci-Fi show since the premiere of season 1 in September 2024. The Apple TV series has received good reviews, with a 7.6 rating on IMDb. The show is based on the novel by Issac Asimov, of the same name and is already renewed for its third season.

Foundation is a complex saga set in the future. The humans are scattered throughout and live under the Galactic Empire's rule. Suddenly, The Empire is faced with a crisis that makes them believe in a prediction by Dr. Hari Seldon. Thus, they form a foundation on a remote planet called Terminus.

Furthermore, the show follows the inner conflicts among the people of Foundation and how their beliefs bridge a divide between pivotal characters. Viewers who like Foundation can also check out the list below for similar Sci-Fi shows like Silo, Raised By Wolves, and Westworld.

1) Raised By Wolves

Still from the show Raised By Wolves (Image via HBO Max)

Raised By Wolves is set in a future where the Earth is torn apart because of religious differences. The human race is on the verge of extinction, and an android architect sends two of his creations to raise the last few humans on a mysterious planet and start a peaceful and godless colony. The plot entirely revolves around how these androids raise humans and fight against a 'religion-saving' group.

The show was produced by the popular director of the Alien movie series, Ridley Scott, and was created by Aaron Guzikowski. Actors like Travis Fimmel, Amanda Collin, and Niamh Algar are a part of the show's pivotal cast. The show was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Main Title Design. Much like Foundation, the sci-fi elements are well-knit in this show as well.

Where to watch: HBO Max

2) Silo

Still from the show Silo (Image via Apple TV)

In the Apple TV series Silo, the humans live under a giant silo with several regulations. They are made to believe that the silo exists to protect them from the toxic surface above them. However, the whole belief of this colossal silo protecting the human race comes into doubt when the protagonist, Juliette, tries to unravel the secret behind her friend's death.

The show, created by Graham Yost, is based on the book by Hugh Howey. It is led by a cast of actors like Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter, and many more. The show was nominated for two Primetime Emmy in the category of Outstanding Main Title Design and Outstanding Music Composition for a Series. The suspense and the constant efforts to make humans understand about the right and wrong are very similar in both Silo and Foundation.

Where to watch: Apple TV

3) Westworld

Still from the show Westworld (Image via HBO Max)

Westworld follows a world where nostalgia is a recreation in a big sci-fi park. It is about a world where the future interacts with the past with no consequences. However, things get out of control when the artificial consciousness takes a step forward.

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan created the show, and several episodes were even directed by the latter. The show stars actors including Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, and Ed Harris. It has won seven Emmys, including Outstanding Special Visual Effects and many more categories. Like Foundation, the horrors of a world going out of hand for humans are depicted in a very surreal and haunting way.

Where to watch: HBO Max

4) Altered Carbon

Still from the show Altered Carbon (Image via Netflix)

Altered Carbon is set in a future where consciousness is stored in a digital format. After years, a criminal must return to a new body to solve a murder case to get his freedom. The last automatic backup of a person was made hours ago before he died, thus leaving no clue as to how he died. Now, a prisoner inside the body of an aristocrat needs to find out how did he die before.

The show was created by Laeta Kalogridis and is based on the novel by Richard Morgan. The series is helmed by actors like Anthony Mackie, Joel Kinnaman, and Will Yun Lee. It even got nominated for two Primetime Emmys in Outstanding Main Title Design and Special Visual Effect categories. The constant fight to know the deepest secrets in Altered Carbon is very similar to Foundation.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) His Dark Materials

Still from the show His Dark Materials (Image via HBO Max)

In His Dark Materials, an orphan, Lyra, lives in a world where science, magic, and theology are intertwined. Lyra's search for a kidnapped friend unravels a sinister plot involving stolen children. She now has to discover the mystery behind the missing kids and a mystery called Dust.

The show, created by Jack Thorne, is based on the novel by Philip Pullman. It is led by actors including Dafne Keen, Kit Connor, Ruth Wilson, and many more. It was nominated for BAFTA TV Awards in the category of Best Special, Visual & Graphic Effects. Both Foundation and His Dark Materials use sci-fi elements in a very brilliant way.

Where to watch: HBO Max

6) Invasion

Still from the show Invasion (Image via Apple TV)

Earth is surrounded by alien species that threaten to destroy the existence of humanity. Meanwhile, five people try to make sense of this chaos, and the government tries to understand the invaders. Invasion explores themes of fear and interconnected destinies in a very unique manner.

The show was created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil. Actors like Golshifteh Farahani, Shioli Kutsana, and Shamier Anderson play pivotal characters in the show. The show has won three awards, including the Taurus Award for Best Fight. The cosmic forces fighting against humanity are very similar in both Foundation and His Dark Materials.

Where to watch: Apple TV

7) The Expanse

Still from the show The Expanse (Image via Prime Video)

The Expanse revolves around a sci-fi world where humans have colonized the entire solar system. A missing person's case leads to the discovery of some strange molecule that can change the way how human civilization works. However, a small crew prepares themselves to fight this incoming danger to human civilization.

Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, and many more play key roles in the show. The show was created by Mark Fergus and is adapted from the novel written by James S. A. Corey. The Expanse has even won a Saturn Award for the Best Streaming Science Fiction Series. The theme of saving humanity is very similar to the Foundation.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

8) Battlestar Galactica

Still from the show Battlestar Galactica (Image via Prime Video)

Battlestar Galactica revolves around the old enemies named Cylons and Androids, rising to destroy the existence of the human race on Earth. After a sudden attack, only 50000 humans are alive with a colonial warship named Battlestar Galactica. This last fleet of humans does everything to survive the battle and bring back the reign of humans on Earth.

The series is led by a cast of actors, including Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonell, and Jamie Bamber. The show was created by Glen A. Larson and Ronald D. Moore. Battlestar Galactica ran for five years, from 2004 to 2009, and won multiple awards, including a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Special Effects for a Series. The sci-fi elements and the fight for human survival against outward beings are very common to Foundation.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Foundation is available to stream on Apple TV.

