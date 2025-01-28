9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 11 ending explained: Are TK and Carlos able to adopt Jonah?

Fox's police procedural drama, 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 is headed for its final episodes this January. The latest season premiered on September 23, 2024, and will end on February 3, 2025, with the 12th episode. 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 11 aired on January 27, 2025, and set the premise for giving closure to the main characters' storylines ahead of its last episode.

Episode 11 featured multiple entangled subplots, all happening amidst an asteroid threat to Austin, Texas. The very first scene revealed that Tommy's cancer was worse than ever, indicating that the fan-favorite character might not get a happy ending. Meanwhile, Judd was doing better with his addiction, and Owen contemplated taking up the Deputy Commissioner job in New York.

TK and Carlos faced their own challenges as their plan to adopt Jonah was unsuccessful. Despite trying their best to appear suitable to become parents, their appeal was rejected by the social worker who came to evaluate them. The reason for the rejection was their jobs, which were dangerous and endangered Jonah's future. Fans are interested in knowing whether there will be any progression in their adoption journey in the last episode of the series.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 11: TK and Carlos' adoption plans are put on hold

In 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 11, TK and Carlos faced a disappointing roadblock in their adoption plans for Jonah. Throughout the episode, the couple excitedly prepared for the social worker’s pre-adoption visit and were ready to answer any possible concerns.

During the evaluation, TK’s past drug abuse was addressed. With five years of sobriety and his commitment to attending meetings, the social worker confirmed that it would not be an issue, as long as he agreed to random drug tests.

However, the main issue was TK and Carlos' high-risk professions, which came with a lot of uncertainty. Since both were first responders, their jobs seemed dangerous to the social worker. Also, Jonah had lost his parents previously, and the worker was worried that Jonah couldn't handle another devastating loss, in case it happened.

The social worker decided that the couple could not be recommended, and TK and Carlos were devastated by the news. However, towards the end of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 11, Judd encouraged TK not to give up, hinting that there is more to come for the couple in the last episode of the series.

Charles makes an unexpected return in 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 11

In 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 11, Derek Webster unexpectedly returns on-screen as Charles, marking a bittersweet moment for Tommy. The episode began with Tommy receiving the news that her tumors had grown, and one was too close to her heart to operate.

When suggested by the doctor, she considered calling her daughters back home to say her goodbyes. However, she ultimately let them enjoy their time at their uncle's place, sparing them the pain for now.

Feeling all alone, Tommy broke down in her home at the beginning of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5, episode 11. As she was coughing and tearing up, she heard Charles’s voice behind her. Her late husband, Charles, appeared in the scene and told her to take some rest. It was unclear what his presence signified, whether Tommy was hallucinating or had she actually run out of time.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 5, episode 11 left her fate ambiguous, with Tommy resting on the couch as the scene ended. Talking with TVLine yesterday about her reunion with Webster, Gina Torres said,

“It was very emotional. He’s such a generous, kind man and actor. We developed this lovely relationship in my first season, so it was wonderful to get to play with him again, especially in these circumstances, because we gave ourselves and each other permission to be vulnerable.”

Stay tuned for more updates on 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5.

