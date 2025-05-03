9-1-1’s upcoming episode will feature the last of Bobby Nash, reveals episode images

9-1-1 season 8 marked a pivotal moment with the death of longtime character Captain Bobby Nash, played by Peter Krause. In episode 15 titled Lab Rats, Bobby succumbs to a viral fever after choosing to give the last dose of antiviral medication to fellow firefighter Chimney.

In an exclusive with TVLine dated April 30, 2025, showrunner Tim Minear confirmed that Bobby’s death is final and was driven by creative direction, not actor departure. The storyline was crafted to reflect the real-life stakes of first responder work.

The next episode of 9-1-1 will mark the final farewell to Bobby as the 118 prepares to lay their leader to rest. ABC also released new images from the episode, showing Athena in grief and the team carrying Bobby’s casket in a procession. With a mass casualty event also looming, the emotional stakes will be higher for the whole crew.

ABC reveals first look at Bobby’s final scenes in 9-1-1 season 8 episode 16

ABC has released the first official images from 9-1-1 season 8, episode 16, offering a glimpse at Bobby Nash’s final scenes. After his devastating death from Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever during the show’s recent two-part Contagion event, fans will now witness the team, and his loved ones say their final goodbyes.

One image captures a distressing moment as Athena stands in uniform, visibly broken, gazing at Bobby’s portrait during the funeral service. She is also seen crying in Hen's arms in the following picture.

Another image shows members of the 118, including Chimney and Buck, serving as pallbearers, carrying Bobby’s casket in a solemn tribute. The consequent pictures hint at Buck's interactions with Ravi and Maddie in the aftermath of Bobby's death.

About Bobby's death, Minear said,

“I’ve been thinking about it for a while. … Look, am I crawling out on a skinny branch? Maybe. On the other hand, if the stakes are never real, if there’s really no chance that any of this peril in which these characters find themselves amounts to anything, I think the show could die.”

Episode 16 is one of the most emotional episodes of the season, not only bidding farewell to the beloved captain but also diving straight into a new crisis, as teased by Minear.

Tim Minear teases a mass casualty event for 9-1-1 season 8 finale

9-1-1 showrunner Tim Minear has teased that season 8 will culminate in an emotional finale anchored by a high-stakes mass casualty event. Following the devastating loss of Captain Bobby Nash, the remaining episodes will explore the aftermath as the 118 grapples with grief, guilt, and disorientation.

Despite their heartbreak, the team must return to doing their best: saving lives. Minear reveals that the penultimate episode will feature a “fun conceit” unlike anything the series has done before. The finale will bring the focus back to a large-scale emergency. He told TVLine,

"Everyone’s going to be just a little off their equilibrium in these last three.”

He added:

“Even in their grief, they’re first responders, they got to put that aside and work together to save people. So I think what you’ll see in the last three episodes, yes, grief, love, loss, sadness, and rallying and victory."

The finale promises intense action and emotional catharsis, offering a sense of closure while honoring Bobby’s legacy in a true 9-1-1 fashion.

Stay tuned for more updates on 9-1-1.

