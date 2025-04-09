⁠9-1-1 season 8 episode 14: Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

As 9-1-1 season 8 makes its way toward its explosive season finale, the emotional stakes and high-octane emergencies keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The long-time procedural drama has never been afraid to put its characters in a corner, and Episode 14, with the episode title Sick Day, is no different. This episode sees the beginning of a two-part season finale that threatens chaos, peril, and intensely personal stakes for the members of the 118.

Ad

The previous episode, Invisible, set the emotional foundation by highlighting Eddie's difficulty with fatherhood and Hen's unobtrusive struggle to be noticed and valued. But this episode, things rev up to address a crisis of apocalyptic magnitude: a killer contagion, an explosion, and the fates of prominent team members hanging in the balance. Below is everything you need to know about an upcoming episode.

9-1-1 season 8: Release date and time

9-1-1 season 8 episode 14, entitled Sick Day, will air on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 8 PM ET on ABC. It is the first part of a much-awaited two-part season finale event, which ends on April 17, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) Thursday, April 10, 2025 8:00 PM ET Central Standard Time (CST) Thursday, April 10, 2025 7:00 PM CT Mountain Standard Time (MST) Thursday, April 10, 2025 6:00 PM MT Pacific Standard Time (PST) Thursday, April 10, 2025 5:00 PM PT Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Friday, April 11, 2025 1:00 AM GMT Central European Time (CET) Friday, April 11, 2025 2:00 AM CET India Standard Time (IST) Friday, April 11, 2025 5:30 AM IST

Ad

9-1-1 season 8: Where to watch

Ad

The episode will be broadcast live on ABC at the time of its primetime run. Those missing the live transmission can watch the episode shortly after it airs on the ABC app and ABC.com with TV provider credentials. For those watching on demand, Episode 14 will also become available to view on Hulu on Friday, April 11, 2025.

What to expect in 9-1-1 season 8 episode 14?

Ad

Episode 14, Sick Day, sets the 118 into one of the most hazardous emergencies of the season. The squad is called to a lab that has a fire, but it's not your run-of-the-mill fire. The lab specializes in dealing with exotic and potentially lethal viruses. When an explosion happens during the rescue effort, some members of the team—Bobby, Hen, and Chimney—are stuck inside the infected building.

Outside, Athena is presented with an impossible choice. The owner of the lab threatens her that opening the doors may unleash a lethal virus into the city, which may lead to a public health disaster. But she is running out of time to save her husband Bobby and other responders. Meanwhile, Buck, outside, has to deal with his emotional crisis as the team awaits its uncertain destiny.

Ad

The trailer promises danger, ethical conundrums, and heart-pounding suspense. Viewers can also anticipate intense emotional moments as the relationships between characters are strained as never before. Part 2 of this storyline will conclude the narrative in next week's episode, so be prepared for Episode 14 to finish on a substantial cliffhanger.

9-1-1 season 8 episode 13 recap

Ad

Episode 13, Invisible, was a quieter, more reflective hour that centered on personal journeys. Eddie Diaz grappled with balancing his aspirations with his son Christopher's needs. Having planned on a fancy dinner to reconnect family bonds, Eddie had his efforts thwarted by his mother bringing in takeout and disclosing that she and Eddie's father had set plans for Chris without him.

Even though he was angry, Eddie finally agreed to go with Chris to a chess tournament—only to find out that Chris only played to satisfy his grandparents. Eddie then inquired of Chris whether he would want to move in with him, and Chris consented, a move in both directions emotionally for the two of them.

Ad

Hen, on the other hand, felt neglected when her birthday passed without acknowledgement by the team, except for Athena. During a call, she encountered Archie, a guy whose bad luck had overwhelmed him and who misheard her guidance and hijacked a city bus.

During a dramatic scene, Hen calmed him down, diffusing the situation and reminding the team (and the audience) of her emotional intelligence and leadership skills. The episode wrapped on a high note, with her friends redeeming themselves by having a heartfelt birthday dinner with her.

Ad

With the stage now set for an explosive two-part conclusion, 9-1-1 season 8 episode 14 promises a blend of edge-of-your-seat suspense and emotional storytelling.

Catch the latest episode of 9-1-1 season 8 streaming on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankur Pandey Ankur Pandey covers all things pop culture and entertainment at Sportskeeda. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from St. Xavier's College in Mumbai, which has equipped him with exceptional storytelling, and communication skills. With over a year of experience as a news anchor & producer at ITV Network, Ankur has interviewed notable Indian celebrities including, Anu Malik and Shalin Bhanot. His insightful coverage of environmental issues also earned him further recognition.



His fascination with media trends and their profound impact on society ignited his passion for working in the dynamic entertainment industry while ensuring ethical reporting through thorough research. On a personal level, Ankur admires the versatility and environmental advocacy of Leonardo DiCaprio, and would choose to experience The Lord of the Rings trilogy for its monumental cinematic journey.



In his free time, Ankur enjoys reading to gain new perspectives and traveling to immerse himself in diverse cultures, all while keeping an active lifestyle. Know More