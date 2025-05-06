9-1-1 season 8 episode 17: Release date and time, where to watch and what to expect

The long-standing procedural drama 9-1-1 season 8 is near the conclusion of its poignant and eventful ongoing season. With every installment, the show keeps delivering high-stakes crises alongside richly personal character arcs.

Episode 16, The Last Alarm, gave a particularly poignant gut punch as it solidified Captain Bobby Nash's (Peter Krause) death, a mainstay of the 118 since the series began. His death not only impacted the characters but also left viewers wondering about the future of the team and the show.

As the fans struggle to adjust to the missing Bobby, the next installment of the season is on the horizon. 9-1-1 season 8 episode 17, Don't Drink the Water, is set to continue with the repercussions of recent happenings while presenting a new crisis for the crew to deal with. With feelings still high, the audience can't wait to know what's in store for Athena, Chimney, and the rest of the 118.

9-1-1 season 8: Release date and time

9-1-1 season 8 episode 17 will release on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The timing keeps the show in its standard weekly timeslot so fans can keep their routine viewing as the season approaches its finale. Below is the schedule for all regions.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time (ET) Thursday, May 8, 2025 8:00 PM Central Time (CT) Thursday, May 8, 2025 7:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) Thursday, May 8, 2025 6:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) Thursday, May 8, 2025 5:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Friday, May 9, 2025 12:00 AM Central European Time (CET) Friday, May 9, 2025 2:00 AM India Standard Time (IST) Friday, May 9, 2025 5:30 AM

9-1-1 season 8: Where to watch

For those who cannot watch the live show on ABC, the episode will be streamed the following day, Friday, May 9, on Hulu and Disney+. Hulu has various plans for viewing with ad-supported and no-ad versions, as well as bundle deals that include access to live TV. Viewers from other countries can also stream the episode based on their country's availability and time zones.

9-1-1 season 8 episode 16 recap

In episode 15, the foundation was laid for the disaster that would occur later in episode 16. A lethal viral contamination takes place at a nearby plant in Lab Rats. In the course of the crisis, Bobby makes a tough decision: he administers the last dose of the antiviral medication available to save Chimney from the exposure.

By doing this, he sacrifices himself to rescue his colleague. The episode remains unresolved at its conclusion, sending viewers into shock and hoping against hope that the fate of Bobby can be overturned. However, episode 16 cements Bobby's fate, with the episode focusing on the characters bidding him goodbye.

The storytelling in episodes 15 and 16 balances urgency and personal stakes to create the emotional foundation for what turned into a turning point in the show's history. Bobby's sacrifice is a reflection of the values he's always stood for: courage, leadership, and selflessness.

With the last two episodes still fresh in everyone's memory, 9-1-1 season 8 episode 17 is ready to be another action-packed and emotionally stirring episode.

What to expect in 9-1-1 season 8 episode 17

After Bobby's heartfelt farewell, episode 17 will follow a city-wide crisis. A natural disaster, a suspected seismic activity, triggers a methane leak in the water supply, threatening thousands of lives. The team will be drawn into several incidents, ranging from fires to medical situations related to contamination.

Without Bobby in command, the 118 will be pushed to its limits. Leadership changes might begin to emerge, and fans can anticipate emotional drama between the team members as they try to keep their cool amidst personal loss. Chimney, especially, might still be struggling with survivor's guilt, while Athena attempts to establish stability after experiencing deep loss.

This installment may signal the start of something new for the show, namely a shift in its emotional core and reconfigured dynamics among its team members.

Whether you watch live or on-demand, this upcoming episode is one that fans won't want to miss.

