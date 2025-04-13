A complete timeline of events of Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson's crimes

Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson went on a three-state violent crime spree across South Carolina, Missouri, and Tennessee in May 2021, where they caused several fatalities. Their criminal acts encompassed targeted killings, random shootings, and holdups that ended in a high-speed pursuit and a week-long manhunt.

Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson's crime wave claimed five lives, including Thomas Hardin, Eugene Simpson, Barbara Goodkin, Dr. Sergei Zacharev, and Danterrio Coats.

Their case will be featured in the latest episode of Snapped: Killer Couples airing on April 13, 2025, on Oxygen. The episode will discuss how their actions led to the five murders in South Carolina, Missouri, and Tennessee, and their eventual arrests.

A detailed account of Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson's crimes

May 2, 2021: The murders in South Carolina

As per WSOC TV, the rampage started in York County, South Carolina. Tyler Terry, as per police reports, shot Thomas Hardin, his ex-girlfriend, dead. Hardin was a 35-year-old transgender woman who had allegedly been in touch with Terry before her killing. There was reported to have been a fight between the two before the shooting.

Later in the day, Terry and Adrienne Simpson murdered Eugene Simpson, Adrienne's estranged husband. The investigators said that the duo picked up Eugene and shot him before dumping his corpse on Stroad Road in Chester County. His body was found on May 19.

May 15, 2021: Violence in Missouri

As per WSOC TV, on May 15, Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson drove to St. Louis County, Missouri, where they committed several crimes in hours:

Yellow Corvette shooting: Approximately at 10 pm, they shot at a yellow Corvette along Highway 170 off St. Charles Rock Road. The driver remained alive with three bullet holes in his car.

Barbara Goodkin murder: Later, Barbara Goodkin was shot to death while she was driving her husband Stanley down Delmar Boulevard. Stanley managed to survive as his cell phone stopped a bullet fired at his chest.

Dr. Sergei Zacharev homicide: Around midnight, Dr. Sergei Zacharev was shot several times outside a Drury Inn in Brentwood after he had been waiting for an Uber. Ballistic evidence implicated this homicide as connected to Barbara Goodkin's murder just earlier that night.

May 16-17, 2021: Return to South Carolina and high-speed chase

As per WSOC TV, on May 16, Simpson and Terry were said to have gone to north St. Louis to buy drugs and returned to South Carolina. On May 17, Chester County deputies tried to pull over their car after linking them with the Missouri murders. Terry was said to have opened fire at police cars while fleeing at a high speed. Adrienne's car skidded to end the chase, and she was immediately arrested.

However, Tyler ran off into woods close to where they lived, triggering a large-scale manhunt that saw over 300 police officers on the job. Locals were ordered to remain indoors while officials used helicopters and drones to look for Terry.

May 19-24, 2021: The body of Eugene Simpson is found and the manhunt terminates

As per WSOC TV, the body of Eugene Simpson was found in Great Falls, South Carolina, on May 19. On May 21, Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson were charged with his murder.

The manhunt for Tyler Terry went on until May 24 when he was arrested peacefully in Chester County. Authorities declared that no gunfire was exchanged during the arrest even though a massive search operation was conducted.

Legal consequences

As per Investigation Discovery, Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson each had several charges for their participation in the murders in three states. In November 2022, they pleaded guilty to two South Carolina murders—Thomas Hardin and Eugene Simpson—and were sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.

In October 2024, they pleaded guilty to first-degree murder charges for Barbara Goodkin and Dr. Sergei Zacharev's murders in Missouri. They were given additional life sentences without parole for the offenses. Adrienne showed remorse during court hearings; however, Tyler was emotionless, even smiling during victim impact statements.

Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson are now serving life imprisonment without parole for their offenses. For more details into the case of Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, watch Snapped: Killer Couples airing on April 13, 2025, on Oxygen.

