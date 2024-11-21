A Man on the Inside: Full list of cast 

Netflix is about to release A Man on the Inside, a thrilling new crime-comedy series, on November 21. Inspired by Maite Alberdi’s 2020 documentary The Mole Agent, the show brings a fresh perspective to crime-solving, with the thrills of investigation and comedic interactions among the elderly community.

This show is the brainchild of acclaimed creator Michael Schur, known for his work on The Office (2005), Parks and Recreation (2009), and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013). A Man on the Inside follows Charles (played by Ted Danson), a retired professor who is looking for a change.

When he answers an ad from a private investigator, he unexpectedly gets into a secret mission: becoming a mole inside a San Francisco nursing home. The mission? To uncover hidden crimes within the facility. What starts as an ordinary day in a retirement home soon becomes a hilarious and high-stakes undercover operation. Here’s a look at the stars of this new Netflix comedy series.

A Man on the Inside: List of cast members

1) Ted Danson as Charles

Ted Danson has done films like Saving Private Ryan and Mumford. (Image via Instagram/@teddanson)

Ted Danson is best known for his role as Sam Malone on the TV series Cheers (1982). His performance earned him nine Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. He won this award twice, in 1990 and 1993. His portrayal of Malone also secured him Golden Globe Awards for Best Actor in a Comedy Series in both 1989 and 1990.

In 1984, Danson won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for his role in the TV movie Something About Amelia (1984), where he starred alongside Glenn Close. Beyond TV series, Danson’s film career includes notable roles in Saving Private Ryan (1998), Mumford (1999), and Jerry and Tom (1998).

In A Man on the Inside, Danson takes on the role of Charles, a retired professor who finds a new sense of purpose when he answers an ad from a private investigator. He becomes a mole in a secret investigation at a nursing home.

2) Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Emily

Writer and performer Mary Elizabeth Ellis is best known for her recurring role as "The Waitress" on FX's long-running hit series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005).

Originally from Laurel, Mississippi, Ellis has appeared in a variety of TV shows, including Unstable (2023), Santa Clarita Diet (2017), and New Girl (2011).

In A Man on the Inside, Ellis plays Emily, the daughter of Charles. Their relationship has become strained over the years. Charles is on his undercover mission not only to solve the case but also to reconnect with Emily and mend their distant bond.

3) Lilah Richcreek Estrada as Julie

Born in Los Angeles, California, Lilah Richcreek Estrada is recognized for her roles in Chicago Med (2015) and The Wonder Years (2021).

In A Man on the Inside, Estrada plays the private investigator Julie. When Charles comes across a classified ad from Julie, he is inspired to take a chance on a thrilling new adventure. Julie sets the stage for Charles’s unexpected undercover mission through the story.

4) Stephanie Beatriz as Didi

Born in Neuquén, Argentina, Stephanie Beatriz is an actor and director, best known for Encanto (2021), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013), and Short Term 12 (2013).

In A Man on the Inside, Beatriz plays Didi, the sharp and observant director of Pacific View Retirement Residence. In a world where both residents and staff are potential suspects, Charles must navigate the investigation carefully to avoid drawing the attention of Didi, who seems to know everything happening within the nursing home.

A Man on the Inside: Other members of the cast

In addition to the lead characters, A Man on the Inside features a diverse ensemble cast that brings the show’s mix of comedy and crime to life.

Stephen McKinley Henderson as Calbert

Kerry O'Malley as Megan Chagughlaight-Accourse

Wyatt Yang as Wyatt

Miles Fowler as Jaylen

Jama Williamson as Beatrice

Danielle Kennedy as Helen C

Nina Gosiengfiao as Tabitha

Shylo Shaner as Pilar

Marc Anthony Samuel as Calvert Junior (C.J.)

Kurt Koehler as Chef Dennis

Eugene Cordero as Joel Piñero

Sally Struthers as Virgina Foldau

Marc Evan Jackson as Evan Cubbler

Megan Amram as Jessica Lady

A Man on the Inside premiers on November 21 on Netflix.

