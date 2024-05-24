A Simple Favor soundtrack: The definitive guide for all songs in the movie

Released on September 14, 2018, Paul Fiege’s crime comedy thriller, A Simple Favor became a global sensation, grossing over $97 million on a $20 million budget. The major aspects that appealed to the audience of the film were the fascinating cast, with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick as the lead, and also the plot.
The movie follows Stephanie Smother (played by Kendrick), who becomes immensely obsessed with her new neighbor, Emily Nelson. However, she soon discovers that behind the charm and the beauty of the new mother in town, there is an intricate web of secrets.
Befitting the film’s intense and hilarious moments, A Simple Favor boasts a melodious playlist that not only features a mix of French pop and classic hits but also an original score by Theodore Shapiro. The composer is well acclaimed globally for providing original music for movies including Devil Wears Prada and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.
Shapiro also scored the Fiege’s two feature films: Ghostbusters and Spy. Read on to tune into the songs played in A Simple Favor.
Every song in A Simple Favor
- Ça S'Est Arrangé by Jean Paul Keller
- Comment Te Dire Adieu (It Hurts to Say Goodbye) by Françoise Hardy
- Les Passants by ZAZ
- Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of...) by Lou Bega
- Under My Skin by Claudia Kane
- Bonnie and Clyde by Brigitte Bardot & Serge Gainsbourg
- Les Cactus by Jacques Dutronc
- It's a Sunshine Day by The Brady Bunch
- Fuerza by Mala Rodríguez
- Ante Up (Robbin Hoodz Theory) by M.O.P.
- Laisse Tomber Les Filles by France Gall
- I Don't Wanna Have To Lie by LOLO
- 3 Lil' Putos by Cypress Hill
- Changement by Orelsan
- Laisse Tomber Les Filles by No Small Children
- Poisson Rouge by Saint Privat
- Crier Tout Bas by Cœur de Pirate
- La Madrague by Brigitte Bardot
- Une Histoire De Plage by Brigitte Bardot
A complete list of the musical score for the film by Theodore Shapiro:
- A Simple Favor
- Start From the Beginning
- Emily/First Playdate
- Emily and Sean
- Darth Mommy
- Dark Side
- Beautiful Ghost
- It’s Been Four Days
- Gotta Have Faith
- White Kia
- Grim News
- Watch the Grass Grow
- Never Dealt With the Law
- Breadcrumbs
- I Saw My Mom / Ring Flashback
- If You’re Out There
- Uneasy Memories
- The Painter
- The McLanden Mansion
- Born Rotten
- I Hope You’re Listening
- The Dutch Reunion
- A Very Private Person
- Hope and Faith
- Three-Way
- Sorry Not Sorry
Plot summary
A Simple Favor is certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 84%, having an average score of 6.8 out of 10. Here’s how the review aggregator describes the plot:
Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. Her best friend, Emily, seems to have it all -- a successful career, a loving family and a glamorous lifestyle.
"When Emily mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into her friend's past -- and finding a few surprises along the way.
Where to watch A Simple Favor?
A Simple Favor is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The film is not available on other streaming giants including Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Max. The global audience also has the option to rent the film on Google Play, Amazon and Vudu.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.