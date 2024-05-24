A Simple Favor soundtrack: The definitive guide for all songs in the movie

Released on September 14, 2018, Paul Fiege’s crime comedy thriller, A Simple Favor became a global sensation, grossing over $97 million on a $20 million budget. The major aspects that appealed to the audience of the film were the fascinating cast, with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick as the lead, and also the plot.

The movie follows Stephanie Smother (played by Kendrick), who becomes immensely obsessed with her new neighbor, Emily Nelson. However, she soon discovers that behind the charm and the beauty of the new mother in town, there is an intricate web of secrets.

Befitting the film’s intense and hilarious moments, A Simple Favor boasts a melodious playlist that not only features a mix of French pop and classic hits but also an original score by Theodore Shapiro. The composer is well acclaimed globally for providing original music for movies including Devil Wears Prada and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.

Shapiro also scored the Fiege’s two feature films: Ghostbusters and Spy. Read on to tune into the songs played in A Simple Favor.

Every song in A Simple Favor

Ça S'Est Arrangé by Jean Paul Keller

Comment Te Dire Adieu (It Hurts to Say Goodbye) by Françoise Hardy

Les Passants by ZAZ

Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of...) by Lou Bega

Under My Skin by Claudia Kane

Bonnie and Clyde by Brigitte Bardot & Serge Gainsbourg

Les Cactus by Jacques Dutronc

It's a Sunshine Day by The Brady Bunch

Fuerza by Mala Rodríguez

Ante Up (Robbin Hoodz Theory) by M.O.P.

Laisse Tomber Les Filles by France Gall

I Don't Wanna Have To Lie by LOLO

3 Lil' Putos by Cypress Hill

Changement by Orelsan

Laisse Tomber Les Filles by No Small Children

Poisson Rouge by Saint Privat

Crier Tout Bas by Cœur de Pirate

La Madrague by Brigitte Bardot

Une Histoire De Plage by Brigitte Bardot

A complete list of the musical score for the film by Theodore Shapiro:

A Simple Favor

Start From the Beginning

Emily/First Playdate

Emily and Sean

Darth Mommy

Dark Side

Beautiful Ghost

It’s Been Four Days

Gotta Have Faith

White Kia

Grim News

Watch the Grass Grow

Never Dealt With the Law

Breadcrumbs

I Saw My Mom / Ring Flashback

If You’re Out There

Uneasy Memories

The Painter

The McLanden Mansion

Born Rotten

I Hope You’re Listening

The Dutch Reunion

A Very Private Person

Hope and Faith

Three-Way

Sorry Not Sorry

Plot summary

A Simple Favor is certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at 84%, having an average score of 6.8 out of 10. Here’s how the review aggregator describes the plot:

Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. Her best friend, Emily, seems to have it all -- a successful career, a loving family and a glamorous lifestyle.

"When Emily mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into her friend's past -- and finding a few surprises along the way.

Where to watch A Simple Favor?

A Simple Favor is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The film is not available on other streaming giants including Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Max. The global audience also has the option to rent the film on Google Play, Amazon and Vudu.

