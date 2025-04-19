Aaron Friar’s murder: A complete timeline of events

The murder of Aaron Friar in Medford, Oregon, on October 2, 2017, uncovered a plot involving his own daughter, her older boyfriend, and a friend. What started as a forbidden teenage relationship escalated into a premeditated act of violence. According to CBS News, Aaron’s disapproval of 15-year-old Ellie Friar’s relationship with 19-year-old Gavin MacFarlane became the core conflict.

In the hours following the murder, police discovered a trail of evidence—witness statements, digital tracking, and confessions—that helped solve the case swiftly. A third person, 22-year-old Russell Jones II, was also found to be involved. The investigation revealed manipulation, false claims, and an intent to kill, all driven by Ellie’s desire to be with Gavin without parental interference.

This case is revisited in CBS’s 48 Hours episode titled First Love, Then Murder, airing April 19, 2025.

Timeline of events of Aaron Friar's murder

October 2, 2017 – The Morning of the Murder

5:30 a.m. – Aaron Friar’s 11-year-old daughter, Sierra Friar, wakes up to the sound of her father yelling and glass breaking. She stays in her room until it becomes quiet (CBS News).

– Aaron Friar’s 11-year-old daughter, Sierra Friar, wakes up to the sound of her father yelling and glass breaking. She stays in her room until it becomes quiet (CBS News). 6:15 a.m. – Sierra leaves her room and finds her father and sister Ellie missing. The living room is covered in blood, and a broken light fixture is on the floor.

– Sierra leaves her room and finds her father and sister Ellie missing. The living room is covered in blood, and a broken light fixture is on the floor. 6:42 a.m. – Maggie Friar, mother of Sierra and Ellie, calls 911 after Sierra arrives at her home and reports the blood and missing persons.

– Maggie Friar, mother of Sierra and Ellie, calls 911 after Sierra arrives at her home and reports the blood and missing persons. 6:43 a.m. – Officer Logan Boyd arrives at Aaron Friar’s house and finds a trail of blood leading to a nearby alley with tire marks. Aaron’s car is missing.

– Officer Logan Boyd arrives at Aaron Friar’s house and finds a trail of blood leading to a nearby alley with tire marks. Aaron’s car is missing. 7:40 a.m. – Medford police detectives arrive at the scene. The Major Assault and Death Investigation Unit (MADIU) is activated.

October 2, 2017 – The investigation begins

9:00 a.m. – Detective Shannon Reynolds interviews Sierra, who mentions seeing Gavin MacFarlane outside that morning. Aaron Friar had forbidden Ellie from seeing Gavin due to his age.

– Detective Shannon Reynolds interviews Sierra, who mentions seeing Gavin MacFarlane outside that morning. Aaron Friar had forbidden Ellie from seeing Gavin due to his age. 9:52 a.m. – Police locate Aaron’s car five miles from his home. Blood is found on the bumper and in the trunk (CBS News).

– Police locate Aaron’s car five miles from his home. Blood is found on the bumper and in the trunk (CBS News). 10:48 a.m. – Officers find Ellie, Gavin, and Russell Jones II walking along a busy street. All three are detained for questioning.

– Officers find Ellie, Gavin, and Russell Jones II walking along a busy street. All three are detained for questioning. 12:50 p.m. – After speaking with Detective Bill Ford, Russell Jones II agrees to show officers where Aaron’s body was dumped. They find Aaron’s body wrapped in a tarp and blanket off a remote highway, 20 miles away.

– After speaking with Detective Bill Ford, Russell Jones II agrees to show officers where Aaron’s body was dumped. They find Aaron’s body wrapped in a tarp and blanket off a remote highway, 20 miles away. A baseball bat , the murder weapon, is found stuck in a nearby tree (according to reports).

, the murder weapon, is found stuck in a nearby tree (according to reports). An autopsy confirms Aaron Friar died from blunt force trauma to the head, consistent with being hit by a baseball bat while asleep on the couch.

October 2017–August 2021 – Confessions and legal outcomes

During police interviews:

Jones says MacFarlane killed Aaron Friar in self-defense.

says MacFarlane killed Aaron Friar in self-defense. Ellie blames Jones.

blames Jones. MacFarlane claims Ellie encouraged him to kill her father.

claims Ellie encouraged him to kill her father. Investigators find no evidence of Ellie’s claims that she was pregnant or abused—claims she used to influence MacFarlane.

of Ellie’s claims that she was pregnant or abused—claims she used to influence MacFarlane. A written plan of the murder is discovered, along with a second plot to potentially kill Jones’ father (CBS News).

Legal resolutions

October 2018 – Gavin MacFarlane pleads guilty to murder and conspiracy. He is sentenced to 25 years to life , with parole eligibility in 2043 (CBS News).

– pleads guilty to murder and conspiracy. He is sentenced to , with parole eligibility in (CBS News). January 2019 – Ellie Friar pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit murder as an adult. She is sentenced to 25 years , with parole eligibility in 2041 (according to reports).

– pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit murder as an adult. She is sentenced to , with parole eligibility in (according to reports). August 2021 – Russell Jones II enters a no-contest plea to conspiracy and attempted robbery. He is sentenced to 15 years, with release scheduled for 2031 (according to reports).

The case moved rapidly from a missing person report to a homicide investigation. Aaron Friar’s murder was a planned attack carried out by three individuals—his daughter, her boyfriend, and a friend—due to family conflict over a forbidden relationship.

Due to swift police action and witness cooperation, all suspects were quickly arrested and brought to justice. Each of them received long-term prison sentences. Watch CBS’s 48 Hours episode titled First Love, Then Murder, airing April 19, 2025, for more details on this case.

