Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 11: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 11, titled Strike, will air on ABC on January 22, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET. For streaming viewers, it will be available on Hulu from January 23, 2025.

In this episode, a citywide bus driver's strike disrupts transportation, leading to decreased student attendance. The teachers at Abbott Elementary adapt by implementing hybrid learning models while Gregory and the staff explore alternative ways to support students during this challenge. Gregory and O'Shon develop a bond.

The previous episode, Testing, concluded with Janine successfully modifying her teaching approach to better support her students after the practice test results revealed gaps in understanding. Meanwhile, Jacob found a way to connect with his disengaged student, and Mr. Johnson humorously adjusted to having a new custodian trainee under his wing.

The main cast of Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 11 includes Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, and William Stanford Davis as Mr Johnson.

This episode continues to highlight the challenges and resilience of teachers, staying true to the themes of Abbott Elementary season 4.

Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 11: Release schedule and viewing options

The schedule for the release of Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 11 in various time zones is outlined below.

Time Zone Release Date & Time Eastern Time (ET) January 22, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) January 22, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) January 23, 2025, at 1:30 a.m. Central European Time (CET) January 23, 2025, at 2:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) January 23, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. China Standard Time (CST) January 23, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Japan Standard Time (JST) January 23, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. Australian Eastern Time (AET) January 23, 2025, at 12:30 p.m.

Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 11, titled Strike, is set to debut on ABC on January 22, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. In the United States, fans can catch the episode live on ABC or stream it on the network’s website using a participating TV provider login.

Starting January 23, 2025, the episode will also be available on Hulu, with subscription plans starting at $7.99 per month.

Other streaming options include fuboTV, priced from $74.99 per month, and platforms such as Amazon Video, Apple TV, and Fandango At Home, where individual episodes can be purchased for $1.99 to $2.99. In Canada, the episode will air on Global TV and can be streamed via the Global TV app or website with a valid TV provider login.

Additionally, Canadian viewers can watch it on Disney+ the day after it airs. For audiences in the UK, Australia, and India, the episode will be available on Disney+, with release times aligned closely to the U.S. schedule. Subscription prices vary by location, starting at £4.99 in the UK, AU$11.99 in Australia, and ₹299 in India.

Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 11: What to expect?

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"City buses have stopped running due to a strike, resulting in many students being absent from school. The teachers at Abbott try to find creative solutions and adapt to hybrid learning. Meanwhile, Gregory and O’Shon strike up a friendship."

As Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 11 prepares to air on ABC next week, the storyline explores the ripple effects of a citywide bus drivers’ strike. This is an issue that many teachers, students, and parents may find familiar. Strikes, whether involving teachers, city buses, or other essential services, have a significant impact on school operations.

When something disrupts these systems, it creates challenges that force educators to adapt and think creatively. The teachers, determined to maintain a sense of normalcy, implement hybrid learning to accommodate the absences. The episode also delves into the growing friendship between Gregory and O’Shon.

O’Shon, portrayed by Matthew Law, was first introduced earlier in season 4 as the school district’s IT representative. He made his debut in Class Pet, where he helped install new computers for the teachers. Beyond his professional contributions, O’Shon has been shown to share a budding chemistry with Ava, hinting at a possible romantic subplot that continues to unfold.

As fans tune into Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 11, there’s speculation from Reddit that Gregory and O’Shon’s friendship might evolve further, and Ava and Janine could share an unexpected double date in the future.

More about Abbott Elementary

The official synopsis of the show on IMDb reads:

"A workplace comedy centered around a group of dedicated teachers - and an oblivious principal - in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life."

The show is currently experiencing its peak this season, with last week’s crossover with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia achieving a 7.0 rating among the 18-49 demographic, marking its best performance for a regularly scheduled episode.

This excludes the post-Oscars episode, which aired under unique circumstances. The crossover, coupled with a stronger lead-in from Shifting Gears compared to The Golden Bachelorette, has significantly boosted viewership, ensuring the series’ ongoing success.

