"ABC legal must be stressing like mad"- Sunny Hostin under fire for discussing Matt Gaetz allegations on The View before on-air clarification

The talk show The View came under fire recently on November 20, 2024, as its host Sunny Hostin was criticized, primarily by right-wingers on X for discussing allegations labelled against Matt Gaetz. Gaetz, who is an American politician and set to be Donald Trump's United States attorney general, was accused of child s*x trafficking and statutory r*pe in 2020.

On air, The View host Sunny Hostin discussed how Gaetz, who has been accused of such crimes, can still be nominated to be a part of the congress. She challenged his nomination and discussed how an alleged criminal could still be chosen for such a position.

However, a few minutes later, Sunny Hostin was forced to read an apology live on The View. Being served a legal notice, Hostin was told to read out a quote from Gaetz himself by another host Whoopi Goldberg. The notice said that Gaetz denied all allegations that were labeled against him. This is what Hostin had to say:

"Matt Gaetz has long denied all allegations, calling the claims, quote, invented and saying in a statement to ABC news that this false smear following a three year criminal investigation should be viewed with great skepticism that DOJ investigation was closed with no charges being brought."

However, even after apologizing live on The View, Sunny was met with harsh criticism from right-wingers.

"Man, ABC legal must be stressing like mad if they're forced into a position where they have to compel her to make a statement like that," said another user.

"That's called. We got a call and they're about to sue us. Read the statement," said one user on X.

"can we speak on the fact that THE VIEW had a LEGAL NOTE?" said another user.

"This is quite remarkable. I believe it's the first time I've seen any host of the View get checked," said another user.

Other right-wingers also called for Hostin to get fired and taken off air.

"You just know ABC told her she had to do it or they would fire her to prevent the network from getting sued," said a user.

"Once again Sunny Hostin should be fired," said another user.

Allegations labeled against Matt Gaetz on The View explored

Gaetz's tenure in American politics has always been controversial. From problematic tweets to the allegations, Gaetz has always been under a controversial eye. Gaetz openly voted against combating human trafficking in the Commercial Vehicles Act in 2017 and also voted against Allow States and victims to fight online s*x trafficking in 2018.

In January 2020, Gaetz was then accused of being involved in human trafficking in 2017. The Justice Department of the United States of America opened an investigation into Matt Gaetz for allegedly s*x trafficking a 17-year-old girl in 2017. The charges saw him paying her to travel with him across state lines, which violated federal s*x trafficking laws.

The Justice Department also examined Gaetz further as they believed that he had asked women to recruit other people for s*x as well.

As of now, Gaetz denies any allegations that have been labeled against him and has called it a smear campaign as well. Recently, he has also been nominated to be a part of Trump's congress as his presidency is set to begin soon.

