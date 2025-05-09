ABC's 20/20 : Blood on the Door- A detailed case overview

A new episode of ABC's 20/20 explores the story of Johnia Berry, a 21-year-old woman who was murdered on December 6, 2004. Berry, a student at the University of Tennessee, was engaged to her best friend, Jason White.
It was around 4 am when a robber entered Johnia's apartment in the neighborhood of West Knox County. The robber was originally looking to steal her car keys. While Johnia Berry was asleep, she was stabbed multiple times.
Berry tried to escape from the house, but without any medical assistance, she died, succumbed to the injuries. The 20/20 episode titled Blood on the Door is set to make its release on May 9, 2025, at 9 pm EST.
What is the story of 20/20 subject Johnia Berry?
As reported by WBIR.com, Johnia Berry was pursuing a master's degree in psychology from the University of Tennessee. The 20/20 subject Berry was a 21-year-old woman who was engaged to her best friend named Jason White.
Reportedly, White and Berry first met at East Tennessee State University, and soon started dating. The 20/20 victim's mother, Joan Berry, knew about their relationship and reported that the couple were soon planning to get married.
As per the official website of Johnia Berry, on the night of her murder, the thief broke into her apartment and started looking for the car keys in her living room. Reportedly, the robber then went into Johnia's bedroom and stabbed her multiple times.
The 20/20 subject, Berry, tried to drag herself out of the apartment. She managed to drag herself down the stairs and knock at the neighbour's door to seek help.
However, no one responded to her, and Berry soon died due to the injuries. As reported by knoxnews.com, forensic reports revealed that 20/20 subject Johnia Berry was stabbed 20 times to death.
When the authorities reached the crime scene, they found an unknown DNA sample. The DNA sample was uploaded to the National Database, but due to very limited data at that time, investigators failed to find any possible results. The case soon went cold for the next three years.
Investigation on the murder of 20/20 subject Johnia Berry
As reported by the official website of Johnia Berry, it was on May 9, 2007, when the Johnia Berry Act 2007 was passed. This being included in the laws of Tennessee made it necessary for every person who is arrested for a violent felony to provide their biological specimens to be added to the DNA database.
It was on July 27, 2007, when a man named Taylor Lee Olson provided his DNA sample on July 27, 2007, for violating his probation. Soon, the unknown DNA sample found in Johnia Berry's crime scene matched with a man named Taylor Lee Olson. It was on September 24, 2007, when Taylor Lee Olson was arrested.
The 20/20 culprit was charged with first-degree murder and was sentenced to prison. However, on March 24, 2008, Taylor Lee Olson hanged himself in his prison cell before his trial was completed.
Authorities found a letter in his prison cell, which claimed that Noah Thomas Cox was responsible for the murder of Johnia Berry, as reported by knoxnews.com. When Prosecutors investigated Noah Thomas Cox, they didn't find any crucial evidence against him.
Cox was imprisoned at the Northeast Correctional Complex in Mountain City on theft charges and received parole. Reportedly, the parents of Johnia Berry filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the Knox County Circuit Court against the Brendon Park Apartments for a lack of building security management leading the apartment.
It was on October 30, 2015, when the lawsuit was settled on undisclosed terms.
