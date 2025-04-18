Abraham Shakespeare's murder: A complete timeline of events

Abraham Shakespeare, a Florida-based casual laborer, received a $30 million lottery jackpot in 2006. During the subsequent years, he distributed or spent nearly all of his winnings, drawing attention from numerous individuals, including Dorice "Dee Dee" Moore.

Ad

In 2009, Abraham Shakespeare had vanished, and his family listed him as missing. Months after that, his remains were discovered buried under a concrete slab. Moore was arrested, tried, and convicted of his murder.

The new 20/20 episode, titled Unlucky Numbers, exploring the murder and disappearance of lottery winner Abraham Shakespeare, is set to aired on Friday, April 18, 2025. Viewers who miss the premiere can view the episode the day after on Hulu.

The episode includes exclusive interviews, including a phone interview with Dorice "Dee Dee" Moore, and commentary from major players in the case like prosecutor Jay Pruner, detectives David Clark and Greg Thomas, Shakespeare's second cousin Ashley McMillian, and others.

Ad

Trending

A complete timeline of events of Abraham Shakespeare's murder

November 2006

Abraham Shakespeare wins the Florida lottery and is awarded a $30 million jackpot. He accepts a lump-sum payment of $17 million. Shakespeare, who was homeless and illiterate, uses his winnings to support family, friends, and strangers, but becomes besieged with constant demands for cash, as reported by ABC News.

Expand Tweet

Ad

2007

Abraham Shakespeare is sued by a co-worker who alleges that the winning ticket was stolen from him. A jury rules in Shakespeare's favor in October, and he retains his winnings.

2008

Dorice "Dee Dee" Moore enters Abraham Shakespeare's life, promising to assist him in managing his remaining funds. Moore soon takes control of his assets and establishes a company in his name, restricting his access to his funds, as reported by CBS News.

Ad

April 2009

Abraham Shakespeare vanishes. Moore informs friends and relatives that he has gone away to avoid individuals asking for money. She keeps using his cell phone to send text messages, posing as him, even though Shakespeare could not read or write.

November 9, 2009

The family of Abraham Shakespeare formally reports him as missing, stating that they had not seen him after April.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Late 2009

Detectives target Moore because she has custody of Shakespeare's belongings and because her stories do not agree. Surveillance cameras record Moore purchasing duct tape, garbage bags, and plastic sheeting shortly before Shakespeare went missing.

January 2010

Moore asks Gregory Smith, a trusted acquaintance, if he knows anyone willing to admit to killing Shakespeare for $50,000. Smith becomes a police informant. Moore gives Smith the .38-caliber revolver used in the murder and shows him where Shakespeare’s body is buried.

Ad

January 27–28, 2010

Shakespeare's body is found buried several feet beneath a concrete slab at the back of a Plant City home belonging to Moore's boyfriend. He was shot two times in the chest with a .38-caliber handgun, as reported by ABC News.

Expand Tweet

Ad

February 2, 2010

Moore is arrested and at first charged as an accessory after the fact of first-degree murder.

March 11, 2010

A grand jury charges Moore with a count of first-degree premeditated murder.

Late 2012

Moore's trial gets underway. Prosecutors contend Moore befriended Shakespeare for financial gain, murdered him, and attempted to conceal the crime. The defense says there is no concrete evidence connecting Moore to the killing.

December 10, 2012

Moore is convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole. The judge calls her actions "cool, calculated, manipulated."

Ad

Watch 20/20 for more details on the case.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanya Siddiqui Fueled by an insatiable love for stories—whether on screen or in print—Sanya turns her passion for entertainment into engaging, insightful articles. She breaks down movies, series, and pop culture trends with a perfect mix of expertise and fandom. When she’s not writing, she’s either deep in a book, lost in a binge-worthy series, or passionately discussing the nuances of storytelling. Basically, if it has a good plot, she’s obsessed! Know More