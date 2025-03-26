Accused: Did I Do It?- Release date & time, where to watch, and more 

The new true crime documentary series Accused: Did I Do It? premieres on March 27, 2025, at 10:30 PM ET/PT. A spin-off of Accused: Guilty or Innocent?, the show focuses on individuals tried for violent crimes. While its predecessor shows the trial process, Accused: Did I Do It? examines the trial's aftermath and the lives of the accused after their courtroom appearances.

Ad

The program seeks to offer insights into what they went through and how the legal system affected them. The show is being produced by Brinkworth Productions, with executive producers Malcolm Brinkworth and Elaine Frontain Bryant. Accused: Did I Do It? airs on A&E, and will be broadcast weekly after the premiere, allowing viewers to follow the developing stories in each installment..

Release Date and Time

Accused: Did I Do It? premieres on March 27, 2025, at 10:30 PM ET/PT. This aligns with the premiere of Accused: Guilty or Innocent?, season 7, set for March 20, 2025. The release date and time for Accused: Did I Do It? in various regions are as follows:

Ad

Trending

Region Release Date Time Network United States March 27, 2025 10:30 PM ET/PT A&E India March 28, 2025 8:00 AM IST A&E United Kingdom March 28, 2025 3:30 AM GMT A&E Australia March 28, 2025 2:30 PM AEDT A&E Canada March 27, 2025 10:30 PM ET/PT A&E

Ad

Where to watch Accused: Did I Do It?

The series will stream on A&E, a television network popular for its true crime shows. Viewers can watch the episodes live or check their availability on streaming platforms that broadcast A&E programs.

Overview of Accused: Did I Do It?

This series takes a different approach by examining the lives of people after they have been acquitted or convicted. Each episode will look at individual stories, focusing on how these people cope with life after the trial. The show will highlight the psychological and social issues faced by those accused of crimes.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Relationship to Accused: Guilty or Innocent?

This new series is a spinoff from the original Accused: Guilty or Innocent? which chronicles people as they go to trial for heinous crimes. The original series explores the courtroom drama and legal maneuvers used by defense attorneys in great detail. Instead, Did I Do It? turns its attention to what happens after the verdicts are reached.

Production Team

The series is produced by Brinkworth Productions, with various prominent producers involved. Executive producers include Malcolm Brinkworth, Xander Brinkworth, Susanne Curran, Eamon Hardy, and Jonny Young. Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, and Maitee Cueva also serve as executive producers for A&E.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Audience Expectations

The audience can expect interesting storylines that uncover real cases and individual experiences. The series aims to attract the audience with impactful stories that identify broader issues of justice and atonement. Through interviews with the accused and their families, the series seeks to provide a thorough perspective on life after court battles.

With its unique storyline, Accused: Did I Do It? will take a closer look at the personal realities, revealing the lasting effects of the justice system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback