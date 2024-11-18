Adoration on Netflix: Full list of cast 

Adoration is an Italian teen drama series directed by Stefano Mordini, from a screenplay by Donatella Diamanti, Tommaso Matano, Giovanni Galassi, Gianluca Gloria, and Francesca Tozzi. It is based on a novel of the same name by Alice Urciuolo.

The series tells the story of a teenage girl who desperately wants to escape her town and live a different life. However, when she mysteriously disappears, her friends come under suspicion, revealing shocking truths about her and themselves.

Alice Lupparelli plays the lead role, Elena, the girl who disappears in the series. Other prominent characters are Giorgio, played by Giulio Brizzi, and Vera, played by Beatrice Puccilli. Penelope Raggi, Barbara Chichiarelli, Noemi Megagnini, Luigi Bruno, and Tommaso Donadoni play supporting roles in Adoration.

Trending

The main cast of Adoration

1) Alice Lupparelli as Elena

Alice Lupparelli (Image via @ohmypaleskin/Instagram)

Alice Lupparelli plays Elena, a carefree teenager living in the tourist town of Sabaudia in Agropontino province, who desperately desires to leave the town and live a different life. One day she mysteriously disappears, leaving her loved ones and authority puzzled about whether her disappearance is voluntary or has been taken.

Alice Lupparelli is a young actress whose professional acting career on television started with the TV series Un Professore. Before that, she had been in a short film, Primavera. Adoration is her biggest project to date.

2) Giulio Brizzi as Giorgio

Giulio Brizzi (Image via trroppobuonoo/Instagram)

Giulio Brizzi plays the role of Giorgio in Adoration. Giulio is Elena's friend Vera's brother and comes under suspicion when Elana disappears.

Giulio Brizzi played Issac in Lauro Cress' film Ungeduld des Herzens. He played Adam in the 2021 romantic film Time Is Up. His other projects include Tu No Sai Le Colline and Race for Glory: Audi vs. Lancia.

3) Beatrice Puccilli as Vera

Beatrice Puccilli is playing Vera in the series. Vera is Elana's friend and Venessa's cousin and Giorgio's sister.

Beatrice Puccilli, apart from being an actor has been a writer and an assistant in the short film Piccollo Attila. She later starred in the film titled, The App, as Molly. Her other projects include Paramore, My Summer with Irene, in which she played Elena, and Diva Futura, in which she was Marcellina.

4) Barbara Chichiarelli as Chiara

Barbara Chichiarelli (Image via @barbara_chichiarelli/Instagram)

Barbara Chichiarelli features as Chiara, the aunt of a girl named Melissa who gets entangled in the case of Elena's disappearance.

Barbara Chichiarelli started her career on stage in 2006. Since then she has been a part of many theatre, television, and film projects. She played Inspector Frrario in the show Bang Bang Baby and Anna Colace in The Good Mothers. Her films include Bad Tales, The Goddess of Fortune, Blackout Love, and Swing Ride, among many others.

Full cast list of Adoration

Alice Lupparelli as Elena

as Elena Noemi Megagnini as Vanessa

as Vanessa Beatrice Puccilli as Vera

as Vera Giulio Brizzi as Giorgio

as Giorgio Penelope Raggi as Diana

as Diana Luigi Bruno as Gianmarco

as Gianmarco Tommaso Donadoni as Enrico

as Enrico Federico Russo as Christian

as Christian Alessia Cosmo as Teresa

as Teresa Federica Bonocore as Melissa

as Melissa Claudia Potenza as Manuela

as Manuela Barbara Chichiarelli as Chiara

as Chiara Ilenia Pastorelli as Enza

as Enza Noemi as Diletta

as Diletta Max Mazzotta as Ricotta

as Ricotta Mario Sgueglia as Andrea

Adoration will be released on Netflix on November 20, 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback