"Air pollution has been so normalized"- Netflix's Don't Die subject Bryan Johnson reveals why he left Nikhil Kamath's podcast

Bryan Johnson, who was recently the subject of Netflix's Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever, visited India to promote his book, Don't Die, but made headlines for the wrong reasons. Johnson ended up walking out of Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath's podcast during his visit citing poor air quality.

The American entrepreneur and venture capitalist, who has gone to some extremes of scientific innovations to reverse aging, took to X account (formerly known as Twitter) to explain his decision to walk out of the podcast midway. The clip of him walking away has since gone viral.

Bryan Johnson explained that due to the circulation of outside air, the air purifier he brought became ineffective. He went on to comment on India's air quality, comparing it to smoking 3.4 cigarettes a day. The entrepreneur explained on his X post:

"The problem was that the room we were in circulated outside air, which made the air purifier I’d brought with me ineffective. Inside, the AQI was 130 and PM2.5 was 75 µg/m³, which is equal to smoking 3.4 cigarettes for 24 hours of exposure. This was my third day in India and the air pollution had made my skin break out in rash and my eyes and throat burn."

He went on to comment about India's air quality and how it should be a national emergency.

Bryan Johnson posts at length about air pollution in India

While air pollution and discussions around it have not been uncommon in India, Bryan Johnson highlighted multiple points about the ongoing air pollution and its possible impact on the people of the country. In a lengthy X post, the millionaire went on about the extent of the pollution and how it could harm the country.

He elaborated in his post:

"Air pollution has been so normalized in India that no one even notices anymore despite the science of its negative effects being well known. People would be outside running. Babies and small children exposed from birth. No one wore a mask which can significantly decrease exposure. It was so confusing. The evidence shows that India would improve the health of its population more by cleaning up air quality than by curing all cancers."

He also added that he wasn't sure why the pollution wasn't a national emergency already. Anyhow, his podcast ended rather unceremoniously and it is unlikely that there will ever be a do-over of the same.

Bryan Johnson continues his quest for immortality in Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever

Bryan Johnson is not only the founder and former CEO of Kernel and Braintree but is also renowned for his attempts at anti-aging. This was precisely the subject that Netflix covered in Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever.

The venture capitalist has reportedly kickstarted a certain "Project Blueprint," which is slated to achieve anti-aging successfully. In his attempts, he has undergone a series of six monthly 1-liter plasma transfusions with his son as the donor, among other things.

Of course, his attempts have been met with skepticism but it would not stop Bryan Johnson and his quest for immortality.

For more about Bryan Johnson and his anti-aging attempts, you can check out Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever. It is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

