All characters who left Call the Midwife: Complete list explored

Call the Midwife is a heartwarming TV series set in the 1950s and 1960s in London's East End. It follows a group of nurse midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House who provide healthcare to the community. With between 80 and 100 babies being born each month in Poplar alone, their primary job is to ensure safe childbirth and look after newborns. Led by Sister Julienne, the team faces challenges as they navigate the complexities of childbirth, poverty, and social issues.

Call the Midwife season 1 released in 2012, and is currently in its 13th season. The show has garnered high ratings over the years, making it one of the most successful drama series on BBC One.

Based on the memoirs of Jennifer Worth, The show has featured several seasoned actors and has also launched the careers of some artists over the years. Since its premiere, a number of prominent cast members have also left the series. This includes Miranda Hart, Kate Lamb, Pam Ferris, and more.

The list of characters who left Call the Midwife

1) Camilla Fortescue-Cholmondeley-Browne played by Miranda Hart

Camilla Fortescue-Cholmondeley-Browne, played by Miranda Hart, was one of the original characters of the show. She left Call the Midwife in 2015 so she could have more time to focus on her film career, as per Hello! magazine.

Since she left the show she has appeared in Emma, The Canterville Ghost, and more.

2) Sergent Peter Noakes played by Ben Caplan

From 2012 to 2017, Ben Caplan played Peter Noakes, a police officer and husband to Nurse Chummy in the series. In an interview with The Sun, he said that he left the show to explore other opportunities and play more diverse roles as an actor.

"Much as I love playing Peter Noakes, it's great to go off and play some more edgy characters and show a little bit more diversity," he said.

3) Matthew Alyward played by Olly Rix

Olly Rix (Image via Instagram/@olly.rix)

Olly Rix, who played Lord Matthew Aylward, debuted in the series in season 10. In the season 12 finale, his character was seen tying the knot with Nurse Trixie Franklin played by Helen George, and hence, his departure came as a shock to fans. The show and the actor are yet to comment on his development, as per The Sun,

4) Lucille Robinson played by Leonie Elliott

Lucille Robinson, played by Leonie Elliot, was a fan-favorite character. After receiving universal acclaim for her role in the show, she left the show last year after debuting in season 7.

Before her Robinson's departure on screen, Leonie reportedly shared a note on social media, and as per Mirror, she spoke about her character and said:

"This season was incredibly difficult to film. Thank you for all your kind words. It's my hope for people watching that if they can see the good in her, maybe they can extend that to people in real life."

The reason for the actress' departure is currently unclear.

5) Sister Mary Cynthia played by Bryony Hannah

Nurse Cynthia Miller was played by Bryony Hannah from 2012 to 2017. In 2017, she was among the four cast members who didn't return for season 7. According to Hello Magazine, she decided to leave the show to focus on other projects, especially her work in theater.

She was also nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Performance in a Supporting Role for her work in the play The Children's Hour.

6) Nurse Delia Busby played by Kate Lamb

Nurse Delia Busby's character was integral to Call the Midwife's LGBTQIA+ representation owing to her relationship with Nurse Mount. As per the Mirror, after being part of the show for three years, Lamb decided to move on to different projects and focus on pursuing other interests.

7) Nurse Patience "Patsy" Mount played by Emerald Fennell

Portraying Patsy Mount in Call the Midwife from 2013 to 2017 was a turning point in Fennell's career. She gained heaps of praise for her work and as per Radio Times, she left to focus on screenwriting.

She later went on to feature in The Crown, where she portrayed Camilla Parker Bowles. In 2018, Fennell made her feature film directorial debut with Promising Young Woman, a dark comedy thriller that she also wrote.

8) Nurse Jenny Lee played by Jessica Raine

Nurse Jenny Lee, portrayed by Jessica Raine, was the main character of the show. However, after the third season, the actor decided to lay down her uniform and left the show.

After leaving Call the Midwife, the actress went on to star in Baptiste, Partners in Crime, and The Last Post.

9) Sister Evangelina played by Pam Ferris

Sister Evangeline was played by Pam Ferris, who is known for her roles in Matilda and Harry Potter. She was part of the cast of Call the Midwife for five seasons and spoke to ExpressUK about her decision as she said:

"Making the decision to leave Call The Midwife was a wrench but, because I then became involved with telling the story to the best of my ability, there was no time to feel regret."

In the season 5 finale, Sister Evangelina passed away in her sleep after dealing with several health problems.

10) Valerie Dyer played by Jennifer Kirby

Jennifer Kirby (Image via Instagram/@furkirbs)

Valeria Dyer was played by Kirby from season 6 to season 9 in Call the Midwife. However, after being on the show for four seasons, Kirby felt it was time to explore other opportunities and told Metro in 2022:

"As an actor, I’ve always told myself I would challenge myself and push myself."

11) Nurse Barbara Hereward played by Charlotte Ritchie

Nurse Barbara Hereward met a tragic ending on Call the Midwife as she succumbed to septicemia in s season 7. With that, Charlotte Richie left the show in 2019 and wished to explore other acting opportunities, as per TV Insider.

She later starred in Feel Good and also portrayed Alison in the BBC sitcom, Ghosts.

Despite the exit of several actors over the years, Call the Midwife has kept the viewers hooked with its writing and captivating plot twists. The show explores themes of compassion, resilience, and the bonds of sisterhood as the midwives often work to deliver babies in difficult situations.

Call the Midwife is broadcast on BBC One in the UK, and on PBS in the United States. All the seasons of the series are also available to stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.